Prime Video has released the trailer of The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy Season 2, and viewers are excited about this American Adult Comedy Sci-Fi series. Created by Cirocco Dunlap, this series consists of 8 episodes and will premiere on May 27. This time, the plot will revolve around Sleech and Klak, who are enjoying their fame. However, the story takes a turn when a journalist enters and digs deep into the past.

When and Where to Watch The Second Best Hospital In The Galaxy Season 2

Season 2 of this anticipated animated Sci-fi comedy series will stream from May 27, 2025, only on Prime Video. Subscribe to watch.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Second Best Hospital In The Galaxy Season 2

Created by Cirocco Dunlap, The Second Best Hospital In The World revolves around Dr. Sleech and Dr. Klak, who welcome the most dangerous cases that exist in the universe. The duo is very daring and keeps everything at stake to solve these cases. Season 2 of this popular series will revolve around their fame until the entry of the cyborg journalist, who starts digging deeper into their past. Will they be able to resist their fame?

Cast and Crew of The Second Best Hospital In The Galaxy Season 2

This web series stars the voices of Stephanie Hsu, Keke Palmer, Maya Rudolph, Natasha Lyonne, Kieran Culkin, Sam Smith, John Waters, Bowen Yang, and Abbi Jacobson. The series has been created and produced by Cirroco Dunlap, while the executive producers are Maya Rudolph, Danielle Renfrew Behrens, and Natasha Lyonne. Robin Eisenberg is the co-producer and production designer.

Reception of The Second Best Hospital In The Galaxy Season 2

With an IMDb rating of 6.4/10, this series was welcomed by animation lovers and those who are fond of Sci-fi. Season one was a success and received appreciation from the audience and the critics.