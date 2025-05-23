Weekend is around the corner, the OTT platforms are ready to drop some of the top releases for this week. This weekend will be embedded with an unfiltered talk show, political comedy, action thriller, and more. The top OTT releases will include movies and series like Truth or Trouble, Find the Farzi, and others. So, if you are wondering what to watch this weekend, then you have come to the right place. We have compiled a detailed article that you will select the top OTT releases this week. So, without further ado, let's gets started.

Top OTT Releases this Week

Truth or Trouble

Release Date: May 19, 2025

May 19, 2025 OTT Platform: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Genre: Talk, Reality

Talk, Reality Cast: Harsh Beniwal

Hosted by the popular YouTuber Harsh Beniwal, Truth ya Trouble is a light-hearted reality show where the guests are subjected to a lie-detector test. The show uncovers dark secrets, hidden truths, and exposes untold secrets from the past of the contestants. The show's format is quite spicy to watch as each revelation is worth watching.

Heartbeat Season 2

Release Date: May 22, 2025

May 22, 2025 OTT Platform: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Genre: Drama

Drama Cast: Deepa Balu, Amit Bhargav, Charukesh, Anumol, Anjali Rao, Rahul Dev, Shraddha Srinath

Heartbeat is back with a new season where this medical drama will entertain the audience once again. The plot follows the drama around the professional and personal lives of the doctors, surgeons and residents, based out in the RK Multispeciality Hospital. The series offers ultimate drama and is available in languages like Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

Find the Farzi

Release Date: May 23, 2025

May 23, 2025 OTT Platform: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Genre: Game Show, Reality

Game Show, Reality Cast: RJ Karishma

For those who are fond of watching game shows, RJ Karishma is here with an all new show - Find the Farzi. Here the contestants are required to identify odd on out. The game is played between 5 players. This show is a perfect blend of drama, deductions, and uncovered truths. Watch only on JioHotstar.

Abhilasham

Release Date: May 23, 2025

May 23, 2025 OTT Platform: Prime Video

Prime Video Genre: Romance

Romance Cast: Saiju Kurup, Tanvi Ram, Arjun Ashokan, Shine Tom Chacko, Uma K.P.

Directed by Shamzu Zayba, Abhilasham is a romantic movie that stars Saiju Kurup and Tanvi Ram in the lead roles. The plot follows the reunion of two childhood friends, who were separated by time and unspoken feelings. Now that they reunite in their hometown, Abhilash (Saiju Kurup), hopes for a second chance with her love. However, the shadows from his past might become a hindrance.

Hunt

Release Date: May 23, 2025

May 23, 2025 OTT Platform: Manorama Max

Manorama Max Genre: Horror, Psychological

Horror, Psychological Cast: Bhavana, Chandunadh, Renji Panicker, Dain Davis

Hunt is a Malayalam Horror movie that revolves around the story of a forensic doctor, Dr. Keerthi, who has been handed with a disturbing murder case. As she commences the investigation, she identifies Dr. Sara, who has been dead for a long time now. However, the plot gets intense as the spirit of Dr. Sara starts communicating with Dr. Keerthi from the grave. This is a must-watch and comprise nerve-wrenching sequences.

Motorheads

Release Date: May 20, 2025

May 20, 2025 OTT Platform: Prime Video

Prime Video Genre: Coming-Of- Age Drama

Coming-Of- Age Drama Cast: Ryan Phillipe, Michael Cimino, Melissa Collazo, Nicolas Cantu

Motorheads is an exciting TV series that will guaranteedly give the adrenaline rush to the viewers. Set in the industrial town of Ironwood, Pennsylvania, Motorheads follows the story of a group of teenagers who form friendship with the mutual interests in the passion for automobiles, need for freedom, and redemption.

Our Unwritten Seoul

Release Date: May 24, 2025

May 24, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Drama

Drama Cast: Park Bo-Young, Park jin-Young, Ryu Kyung-Soo

Our Unwritten Seoul revolves around two twin sisters, living significant lives. However, the plot takes a turn when these identical twins decides to swap their lives with each other. This drama series will cover their journey of life, relationships, and understanding themselves from deep within.

Fear Street: Prom Queen

Release Date: May 23, 2025

May 23, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Horror

Horror Cast: India Fowler, Suzanna Son, Fina Strazza, Lili Taylor, Chris Klein David Lacono

Fear Street: Prom Queen is a psychological horror movie that is written and directed by Matt Palmer. The fear street franchise is back with another horror story which will focus on the sudden disappearance of contenedors for the prom night at the Shadyside High. Little did anyone expected, the prom night turns into a deadly showdown. The plot has ultimate twists and turns, accompanied by horrific sequences.

Inheritance

Release Date: May 23, 2025

May 23, 2025 OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

Lionsgate Play Genre: Thriller

Thriller Cast: Phoebe Dynevor, Rhys Ifans, Jose Alvarez, John Garet Stoker

Inheritance is a Neil Burger directorial that follows the life of Maya, portrayed by Phoebe Dynevor, who post discovering her father's profession, a former spy, finds herself stuck between an international conspiracy. This thriller is packed with ultimate action sequences and star-studded performances.

Other OTT Releases This Week