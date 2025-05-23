Weekend is around the corner, the OTT platforms are ready to drop some of the top releases for this week. This weekend will be embedded with an unfiltered talk show, political comedy, action thriller, and more. The top OTT releases will include movies and series like Truth or Trouble, Find the Farzi, and others. So, if you are wondering what to watch this weekend, then you have come to the right place. We have compiled a detailed article that you will select the top OTT releases this week. So, without further ado, let's gets started.
Top OTT Releases this Week
Truth or Trouble
- Release Date: May 19, 2025
- OTT Platform: JioHotstar
- Genre: Talk, Reality
- Cast: Harsh Beniwal
Hosted by the popular YouTuber Harsh Beniwal, Truth ya Trouble is a light-hearted reality show where the guests are subjected to a lie-detector test. The show uncovers dark secrets, hidden truths, and exposes untold secrets from the past of the contestants. The show's format is quite spicy to watch as each revelation is worth watching.
Heartbeat Season 2
- Release Date: May 22, 2025
- OTT Platform: JioHotstar
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Deepa Balu, Amit Bhargav, Charukesh, Anumol, Anjali Rao, Rahul Dev, Shraddha Srinath
Heartbeat is back with a new season where this medical drama will entertain the audience once again. The plot follows the drama around the professional and personal lives of the doctors, surgeons and residents, based out in the RK Multispeciality Hospital. The series offers ultimate drama and is available in languages like Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.
Find the Farzi
- Release Date: May 23, 2025
- OTT Platform: JioHotstar
- Genre: Game Show, Reality
- Cast: RJ Karishma
For those who are fond of watching game shows, RJ Karishma is here with an all new show - Find the Farzi. Here the contestants are required to identify odd on out. The game is played between 5 players. This show is a perfect blend of drama, deductions, and uncovered truths. Watch only on JioHotstar.
Abhilasham
- Release Date: May 23, 2025
- OTT Platform: Prime Video
- Genre: Romance
- Cast: Saiju Kurup, Tanvi Ram, Arjun Ashokan, Shine Tom Chacko, Uma K.P.
Directed by Shamzu Zayba, Abhilasham is a romantic movie that stars Saiju Kurup and Tanvi Ram in the lead roles. The plot follows the reunion of two childhood friends, who were separated by time and unspoken feelings. Now that they reunite in their hometown, Abhilash (Saiju Kurup), hopes for a second chance with her love. However, the shadows from his past might become a hindrance.
Hunt
- Release Date: May 23, 2025
- OTT Platform: Manorama Max
- Genre: Horror, Psychological
- Cast: Bhavana, Chandunadh, Renji Panicker, Dain Davis
Hunt is a Malayalam Horror movie that revolves around the story of a forensic doctor, Dr. Keerthi, who has been handed with a disturbing murder case. As she commences the investigation, she identifies Dr. Sara, who has been dead for a long time now. However, the plot gets intense as the spirit of Dr. Sara starts communicating with Dr. Keerthi from the grave. This is a must-watch and comprise nerve-wrenching sequences.
Motorheads
- Release Date: May 20, 2025
- OTT Platform: Prime Video
- Genre: Coming-Of- Age Drama
- Cast: Ryan Phillipe, Michael Cimino, Melissa Collazo, Nicolas Cantu
Motorheads is an exciting TV series that will guaranteedly give the adrenaline rush to the viewers. Set in the industrial town of Ironwood, Pennsylvania, Motorheads follows the story of a group of teenagers who form friendship with the mutual interests in the passion for automobiles, need for freedom, and redemption.
Our Unwritten Seoul
- Release Date: May 24, 2025
- OTT Platform: Netflix
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Park Bo-Young, Park jin-Young, Ryu Kyung-Soo
Our Unwritten Seoul revolves around two twin sisters, living significant lives. However, the plot takes a turn when these identical twins decides to swap their lives with each other. This drama series will cover their journey of life, relationships, and understanding themselves from deep within.
Fear Street: Prom Queen
- Release Date: May 23, 2025
- OTT Platform: Netflix
- Genre: Horror
- Cast: India Fowler, Suzanna Son, Fina Strazza, Lili Taylor, Chris Klein David Lacono
Fear Street: Prom Queen is a psychological horror movie that is written and directed by Matt Palmer. The fear street franchise is back with another horror story which will focus on the sudden disappearance of contenedors for the prom night at the Shadyside High. Little did anyone expected, the prom night turns into a deadly showdown. The plot has ultimate twists and turns, accompanied by horrific sequences.
Inheritance
- Release Date: May 23, 2025
- OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play
- Genre: Thriller
- Cast: Phoebe Dynevor, Rhys Ifans, Jose Alvarez, John Garet Stoker
Inheritance is a Neil Burger directorial that follows the life of Maya, portrayed by Phoebe Dynevor, who post discovering her father's profession, a former spy, finds herself stuck between an international conspiracy. This thriller is packed with ultimate action sequences and star-studded performances.
Other OTT Releases This Week
|Title
|Streaming Platform
|OTT Release Date
|Real Men
|Netflix
|May 21, 2025
|Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark
|Netflix
|May 21, 2025
|Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2
|Prime Video
|May 22, 2025
|Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds
|Netflix
|May 23, 2025
|Fountain of Youth
|Apple TV+
|May 23, 2025
|Forget You Not
|Netflix
|May 23, 2025
|Pee-Wee Himself
|JioHotstar
|May 23, 2025
|Sirens
|Netflix
|May 25, 2025
|Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders
|Netflix
|May 26, 2025
|F1: The Academy
|Netflix
|May 28, 2025