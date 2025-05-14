Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds 3 Series to Get AI-Powered Gemini Integration Soon

With this move, Samsung expands the presence of AI features across all devices in the Galaxy ecosystem.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 May 2025 15:14 IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds 3 Series to Get AI-Powered Gemini Integration Soon

Photo Credit: Samsung

Gemini on Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds 3 series works via voice and touch-based commands

Highlights
  • Galaxy Watch users can use voice commands for reminders and summaries
  • Samsung offers pinch and hold gestures on the Galaxy Buds 3 series
  • Gemini allows hands-free AI access without needing the phone nearby
Samsung on Wednesday announced the integration of Gemini, Google's artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, into its lineup of wearables. Samsung Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds 3 series users will soon be able to leverage the AI assistant for setting up reminders, summarising texts, getting weather updates, and other activities that the AI bot previously allowed on phones. With this move, the company expands the presence of AI features across all devices in the Galaxy ecosystem.

Gemini on Samsung Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Buds

In a press note, Samsung said that the introduction of Gemini on the Galaxy Watch marks the first-ever integration into the Galaxy wearable lineup. It will also be integrated into Samsung's flagship true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds — the Galaxy Buds 3 series, with activation process cited as “even smoother”.

On the Galaxy Watch, Gemini delivers hands-free assistance using natural voice commands. For example, users can ask Gemini to “Remember I'm using locker 43 today”, and the AI assistant will set a reminder for it. They can also ask it to summarise emails for quick overview. The company says Gemini handles requests across apps to deliver responses and take actions.

Meanwhile, Galaxy Buds 3 series users can have an even more seamless experience with Gemini, says Samsung. They can use voice commands or pinch and hold to invoke the AI assistant on the TWS earbuds to get weather updates, and more, without having to interact with the phone.

Notably, Google is also bringing Gemini to more devices. This announcement was part of The Android Show: I/O Edition, the company's buildup to the Google I/O 2025 which kicks off next week. As per the tech giant, it will come to smartwatches via Wear OS, on smart TVs via Android TV, and in-car infotainment systems via Android Auto. Additionally, headsets and smart glasses powered by Android XR operating system will also benefit from the AI assistant's capabilities.

While availability remains under question, Google hinted that features powered by Gemini will be available to all users.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Watch, Samsung Galaxy Buds 3, Gemini, Google Gemini, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Apple Unveils Accessibility Nutrition Labels, Magnifier for Mac, Braille Access and More

