OnePlus Pad 2 Pro was launched in China on Tuesday. The tablet comes with a 13.2-inch LCD screen with a 3.4K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It is backed by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and a 12,140mAh battery with support for wired fast charging. The gaming-focused tablet is equipped with a 34,857sq mm vapour chamber cooling system for thermal management. It is the successor to the OnePlus Pad Pro, which launched in June 2024 with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, a 9,510mAh battery and a 12.1-inch 3K display.

OnePlus Pad 2 Pro Price, Availability

OnePlus Pad 2 Pro price in China starts at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 37,900) for the 8GB + 256GB option. The 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB variants cost CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 41,500), CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 45,000) and CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,400), respectively.

It is offered in Deep Sea Blue and Glacier Silver (translated from Chinese) colourways. The tablet is currently available for pre-order in the country and will go on sale via the official e-store and select online retail websites starting May 20 at 10am local time (07:30am IST).

OnePlus Pad 2 Pro Specifications, Features

The OnePlus Pad 2 Pro boasts a 13.2-inch 3.4K (2,400×3,392 pixels) LCD screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate, 315ppi pixel density, 89.3 percent screen-to-body ratio, 900 nits brightness level and Dolby Vision support.

It is powered by an octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS4.0 onboard storage. The tablet ships with Android 15-based ColorOS 15. It has a 34,857sq mm cooling system for improved heat dissipation.

In the camera department, the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera. It also has an 8-megapixel front facing camera for selfies and video calls. The tablet can support up to 2.1K resolution images at 120 frames per second for select games.

The OnePlus Pad 2 Pro packs a 12,140mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. It is equipped with several AI features and eight speaker units. The tablet measures 289.61×209.66×5.97mm in size and weighs 675g