Lava Shark 5G Design, Colour Options, Key Specifications Surface Online

Lava Shark 5G is tipped to come with a 13-megapixel main camera.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 May 2025 14:14 IST
Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Shark 4G sports a 50-megapixel main rear camera

Highlights
  • Lava Shark 5G could be powered by a Unisoc T765 SoC
  • The handset may run on Android 15 out-of-the-box
  • The Lava Shark 5G is expected to support 4GB of RAM
Lava Shark 5G could soon join the Lava Shark 4G variant, which was unveiled in India in March. Details of the purported handset have surfaced online, suggesting its design and colour options. The 5G version is said to come with a dual rear camera unit. The smartphone has also appeared on a popular benchmarking website, which hints at the chipset, RAM and operating system features of the Lava Shark 5G. The 4G variant offers a 50-megapixel AI-backed primary rear camera.

Lava Shark 5G Launch: All We Know

The Lava Shark 5G is expected to launch in India soon, according to a YTECHB report. However, the report does not indicate the expected timeline of the launch. Official-looking promotional renders of the anticipated smartphone have been shared in the report. The phone appears in blue and gold colour options.

lava shark 5g yetchb inline lava shark 5g

Leaked renders of the Lava Shark 5G seen in blue and gold shades
Photo Credit: YTECHB

 

Two circular camera units are placed on a slightly raised, square camera island at the back panel of the Lava Shark 5G. They are accompanied by a smaller, round LED flash unit, which has a circular design around it. The right edge is seen housing the power button and the volume rocker.

Notably, an upcoming Lava handset with the model number Lava LXX516, expected to be the purported Lava Shark 5G, has appeared on Geekbench. The phone scored 742 and 1,911 points on the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

The Geekbench listing of the rumoured Lava Shark 5G suggests that the phone could be powered by a Unisoc T765 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. It is expected to run on Android 15 out-of-the-box. The report added that the phone may support 64GB of onboard storage. The leaked design renders hint that the handset could carry a 13-megapixel main camera.

The 4G variant of the Lava Shark model was launched in India at Rs. 6,999 for the sole 4GB + 64GB configuration. It comes with a Unisoc T606 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support, and an IP54-rated dust and water-resistant build. For optics, it carries a 50-megapixel primary rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It sports a 6.7-inch 120Hz HD+ display and ships with Android 14 OS.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Lava Shark

Lava Shark

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 720x1612 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Amy Hennig's Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra Delayed to Early 2026
