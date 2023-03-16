Star World is Gone, Here’s How You Can Still Watch Classic Shows Online

On March 15, 2023, after over 31 years of being on air, English general entertainment channel Star World shut down. The channel, which was called Star Plus till 2000, was once a favourite among those who grew up in India in the 1990s and early 2000s, and was the home of many of the most popular shows from the era. Although you might shed a tear for the shut down of the channel, it had unfortunately been losing viewership and relevance in recent years, thanks to the phenomenal rise of streaming - particularly among viewers of English language content. Disney Star finally made the decision to shut down the linear channel in 2023.

Although some might have liked the convenience of just turning on your television and set-top box, switching to the channel, and watching whatever was on without having to think or choose, it's hard to deny the convenience and flexibility that streaming offers. Fortunately, much of Star World's content is still available to watch online through streaming platforms; Disney+ Hotstar notably has a Star World channel where it curates and maintains classic shows that aired on the linear TV channel.

Star World once played host to some of the most popular shows of their time, and fortunately many of these shows are still available to watch online, on popular streaming platforms. We've put together a list of classic Star World TV shows that you can still watch today, and where you can find them - read on for our list.

Breaking Bad

Critically acclaimed AMC show Breaking Bad first aired in India officially on Star World in 2013, close to the completion of its five-season run. The show was followed by a sequel feature film El Camino, as well as the popular spinoff Better Call Saul. Currently, fans of the Breaking Bad universe can watch all seasons of both shows, as well as the movie, on Netflix.

Modern Family

One of the few sitcoms from the previous decade that managed to stay at least somewhat relevant with the changing times, Modern Family has managed to retain its fan base even today. The show, covering an extended family with some unique relationships and culturally forward outlooks, has all 11 seasons available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar.

Homeland

Classic spy thriller Homeland ran for eight seasons from 2011 to 2020, and was broadcast on Star World during this period. While Claire Danes was the lead of the series throughout its run, portraying CIA officer Carrie Matheson, the show also featured strong supporting performances from Damian Lewis as Nicholas Brody and Mandy Patinkin as Saul Berenson. You can watch all seasons of Homeland on Disney+ Hotstar.

The Walking Dead

Another popular show from AMC, The Walking Dead has gained something of a cult following for its unique approach to the zombie genre. The show started out with a focus on survival in the face of a zombie apocalypse, but eventually evolved to show the social and political aspects of its post-apocalyptic world. You can watch all 11 seasons of The Walking Dead on Netflix, although some episodes in the final season are yet to drop on the platform at the time of writing.

Koffee With Karan

The long-running celebrity talk show hosted by filmmaker and television personality Karan Johar, Koffee With Karan was among Star World's most popular original shows. The first six seasons of the show aired on Star World, with the most recent seventh season finally making the move to being exclusively digital on Disney+ Hotstar in 2022. This was perhaps the biggest sign that Star World was on its way out. Fortunately for fans of the show, all seven seasons of Koffee With Karan are available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.