Nayanam is known for its thriller tone, interesting plot twists and great performances. This series is about an eye doctor who builds unique technology to monitor patients. This leads him to the only witness of a murder which authorities could not even consider. Dr Nayan is a famous ophthalmologist, and he has the power to see things beyond what others can't. His scientific intrigue turns into an obsession. This series explores the sense of right and wrong and also the emotional depth with suspense dirven storyline. Nayanam always feels personal when he questions the boundaries between ethics and the logic of science.

When and Where to Watch

You can watch Nayanam online on Z5. It is available in plentiful languages, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer of Nayanam has a mysterious and unsettling tone to discover. This story is quite unique and shows you an experiment in which Dr Nayan can see things beyond and look into the private lives of others. This was a scientific way ahead that changed into a perilous obsession. This pulls the doctor into secrets, ethical dilemmas and emotional conflicts. The consequences of this psychic nature of his are going to destroy the lives of others and his own.

Cast and Crew

Nayanam features Varun Sandesh as Dr Nayan. The other actors are Priyanka Jain, Uttej, Rekha Nirosha, Harish and Ali Reza in significant roles. It has been written and directed by Swathi Prakash Mantripragada. The screenplay is by Kalyan Kagitapu.

Reception

Nayanam is recognised for its different storyline, which is quite interesting to watch. It has a rating of 8.6.