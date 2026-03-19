The OTT platforms are ready to buzz your digital screens with a new set of movies and series like Border 2, Landlord, Wicked: For Good, and more.
Another week, another wave of releases - Indeed, your favourite OTT platforms are ready to buzz your digital screens with high-voltage entertainment. This week's OTT lineup is filled with some of the most anticipated releases, like Sunny Deol's Border 2, Divya Dutta's Chiraiya, and Cillian Murphy returning in the Peaky Blinders film. From edge-of-the-seat thrillers to light-hearted drama, there's something for every mood. So, we've curated the list of the hottest releases of the week that are set to make their digital debut. Explore now.
Release Date: March 20th, 2026
OTT Platform: Netflix
Genre: War, Action
Cast: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh
Written by J.P. Dutta, Sumit Arora, and Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 is an action-war drama film that centres around the 1971 Indo-Pak War, and places an emphasis on Operation Chengiz Khan. The film has been divided into two parts, wherein the first half of the film focuses on the training, friendships, and personal lives of the soldiers from different segments, including Air, Sea, and Land, while the second half explores the war.
Release Date: March 19th, 2026
OTT Platform: Zee 5
Genre: Action, Drama
Cast: Duniya Vijay, Raj B. Shetty, Rakesh Adiga, Shishira Baikday
Written and directed by Jadesh Kumar Hampi, Landlord is a Kannada action-drama film that centres on a rural village during the 1980s-90s, where a poor laborer is confronted with a battle where he wishes to seek a part of land, to offer a living for his family. However, his journey to attain the land is hindered as he must face off the ruthless landlord who uses power to elevate fear and handle the system. The sequences of the film are packed with intense action and emotions.
Release Date: March 19th, 2026
OTT Platform: SunNXT
Genre: Romance, Drama
Cast: Niranjan Sudhindra, Aishwarya Arjun, Arjun Sarja
Seetha Payanam is a light-hearted Telugu romance drama film that revolves around a female chef, whose deep connection with her single father keeps her away from marriage. However, on her way to Hyderabad for work, she offers a lift to a stranger after his car breaks down. During the journey, the duo forms a connection through sharing candid conversations and exploring minor delays. The plot takes a twist when she escapes an accident and only then realizes some delays are meant for something better. That's when she navigates her life right through her robust emotions and explores her feelings for him.
Release Date: March 20th, 2026
OTT Platform: Zee 5
Genre: Horror, Thriller
Cast: Sonakshi Sinha, Sudheer Babu
This is a Psychological horror thriller film that revolves around a corporate employee who dismisses the paranormal. However, his perceptions are challenged when he gets confronted by a demoness who protects the treasures following an ancient ritual. The film then delves deeper into his journey of navigating his entity and uncovers a dark twist that surfaces around his past, and the dangers to humans. The sequences are nerve-wrenching and packed with a high dose of entertainment.
Release Date: March 20th, 2026
OTT Platform: Zee 5
Genre: Crime, Thriller
Cast: Kabir Duhan Singh, Sudheeshm Rony David
This is a Malayalam crime thriller series that centres around the lives of two cousins who enter a fake-passport racket, only to escape poverty and earn their livelihood. However, while they operate from a stationery shop, their activities further escalate under a crime lord. The series then explores their unexpected criminal activities under the influence of the underworld, and how their operations fail. Furthermore, the high-stakes investigation then intensifies the plot.
Release Date: March 20th, 2026
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
Genre: Social Drama
Cast: Divya Dutta, Sanjay Mishra, Siddharth Shaw, Sarita Joshi
Directed by Shashant Shah, Chiraiya is a social drama series that challenges the ideal beliefs of marriage. The show revolves around Kamlesh, an ideal daughter-in-law, whose life takes a turn when she discovers her sister-in-law is suffering physical abuse. Now, she must choose between what is morally right and whether she will protect her family's honour. The series offers some thought-provoking sequences influenced by the dark realities of the marriages still underlying in some parts of the country.
Release Date: March 18th, 2026
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Genre: Animation, Thriller
Cast: Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, J.K. Simmons
The Invincible is back with its season 4, where Mark Grayson will be dealing with the aftermath of his fight with Conquest. Also, the series will explore the devil side of the antagonist, and the season will have new additions in the form of threats like Dinosaurs and Universa. Furthermore, the season's focus will be more towards the Viltrumite War.
Release Date: March 20th, 2026
OTT Platform: Netflix
Genre: Period, Action, Drama
Cast: Cillian Murphy, Rebecca Ferguson, Barry Keoghan, Stephen Graham
Written by Steven Knight, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man is a period crime drama film that is a continuation of the popular British Television series Peaky Blinders, where the plot will revolve around Tommy Shelby, returning to the bombarded Birmingham during World War II. The plot gets intense when he gets involved in a mission that makes him confront his past and the new stakes that he takes on the national level.
Release Date: March 21st, 2026
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
Genre: Musical, Fantasy
Cast: Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey
Directed by Jon Mu. Cho, Wicked is an American Musical Fantasy Film that revolves around the friendship of Elphaba, a green colored witch, and Galinda, a young and popular girl, who meet at Shiz University, in the land of Oz. As they bond together, their friendship is put at stake, where a series of events leads Elphaba to be perceived as a wicked witch, while the other as truly good.
|Title
|Streaming Platform
|Release Date
|Vladimir
|Netflix
|March 17th, 2026
|Bugonia
|JioHotstar
|March 18th, 2026
|Imperfect Women
|Apple TV
|March 18th, 2026
|Moh
|Chaupal
|March 19th, 2026
|Jazz City
|Sony LIV
|March 19th, 2026
|Sumathi Sathakam
|ETv Win
|March 19th, 2026
|Deadloch Season 2
|Amazon Prime Video
|March 19th, 2026
|The Housemaid
|Amazon Prime Video
|March 20th, 2026
|BTS: The Comeback Live
|Netflix
|March 21st, 2026
|98th Academy Awards
|JioHotstar
|March 22nd, 2026
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