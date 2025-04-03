Photo Credit: Sony
Sony Xperia 1 VII is rumoured to be in development as the successor to the Xperia 1 VI. Ahead of its anticipated introduction, 5K CAD renders of the purported smartphone are said to have surfaced, giving us the first glimpse at its design. According to a report, the phone may arrive with minimal design changes compared to its predecessor, retaining the same 6.5-inch screen size, a vertical camera module, and similar dimensions as before.
XpertPick collaborated with tipster OnLeaks for the 5K CAD renders of the purported Sony Xperia 1 VII. As per the report, the phone will measure 161.9 x 74.5 x 8.5 mm in terms of dimensions, while its thickness may increase by 11 mm when measured at the rear camera bump. Notably, the current model measures 162 x 74 x 8.2 mm, which suggests a negligible increase in dimensions.
The purported handset is reported to sport the same 6.5-inch screen as the Xperia 1 VI with chunky bezels at both ends. The Xperia 1 VII's left spine appears to have no buttons at all while the right side may feature the power button, volume rockers, and a dedicated camera shutter button.
The back of the handset is expected to feature a triple camera setup with three distinct vertically stacked camera rings. While exact specifications remain unknown, the report suggests it could come with a periscope lens, in line with its predecessor. There are additional cutouts for the autofocus LED flash, and other elements.
The report hints towards the inclusion of dual front-firing speakers. A 3.5 mm headphone jack and a microphone could be placed at the top, while the phone's bottom end may get a hybrid SIM slot, a microphone, and the USB Type-C slot for charging. Although specifications remain unknown, the purported Xperia 1 VII is said to be Sony's first smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. More details are expected to surface as the its launch nears.
