Sony Xperia 1 VII CAD Renders Reportedly Leak; Tipped to See Minimal Design Changes

The purported Xperia 1 VII is said to be Sony’s first smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 April 2025 11:02 IST
Sony Xperia 1 VII CAD Renders Reportedly Leak; Tipped to See Minimal Design Changes

Photo Credit: Sony

Sony Xperia 1 VII is the purported successor to the Xperia 1 VI (pictured)

Highlights
  • Sony Xperia 1 VII is reported to measure 161.9 x 74.5 x 8.5 mm
  • The phone may get dual front-firing speakers and a 3.5 mm headphone jack
  • It is speculated to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
Sony Xperia 1 VII is rumoured to be in development as the successor to the Xperia 1 VI. Ahead of its anticipated introduction, 5K CAD renders of the purported smartphone are said to have surfaced, giving us the first glimpse at its design. According to a report, the phone may arrive with minimal design changes compared to its predecessor, retaining the same 6.5-inch screen size, a vertical camera module, and similar dimensions as before.

Sony Xperia 1 VII CAD Renders Leak

XpertPick collaborated with tipster OnLeaks for the 5K CAD renders of the purported Sony Xperia 1 VII. As per the report, the phone will measure 161.9 x 74.5 x 8.5 mm in terms of dimensions, while its thickness may increase by 11 mm when measured at the rear camera bump. Notably, the current model measures 162 x 74 x 8.2 mm, which suggests a negligible increase in dimensions.

sony xperia 1 vii renders xpertpick Sony Xperia 1 VII

The phone is said to come with vertically placed triple rear camera module
Photo Credit: XpertPick/ OnLeaks

The purported handset is reported to sport the same 6.5-inch screen as the Xperia 1 VI with chunky bezels at both ends. The Xperia 1 VII's left spine appears to have no buttons at all while the right side may feature the power button, volume rockers, and a dedicated camera shutter button.

The back of the handset is expected to feature a triple camera setup with three distinct vertically stacked camera rings. While exact specifications remain unknown, the report suggests it could come with a periscope lens, in line with its predecessor. There are additional cutouts for the autofocus LED flash, and other elements.

The report hints towards the inclusion of dual front-firing speakers. A 3.5 mm headphone jack and a microphone could be placed at the top, while the phone's bottom end may get a hybrid SIM slot, a microphone, and the USB Type-C slot for charging. Although specifications remain unknown, the purported Xperia 1 VII is said to be Sony's first smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. More details are expected to surface as the its launch nears.

Sony Xperia 1 VI

Sony Xperia 1 VI

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Sony Xperia 1 VII, Sony Xperia 1 VII Renders, Sony, Sony Xperia
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Sony Xperia 1 VII CAD Renders Reportedly Leak; Tipped to See Minimal Design Changes
Comment

