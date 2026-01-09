Technology News
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Game of Thrones Prequel Online?

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1 is a highly anticipated Game of Thrones prequel.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 9 January 2026 14:45 IST
Photo Credit: JioHotstar

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms will soon available for streaming.

Highlights
  • Game of Thrones prequel based on Tales of Dunk and Egg
  • Produced by George R. R. Martin and Ira Parker
  • Premieres on HBO on January 18, 2026
Remember the name. Respect the legend. Ser Duncan, The Tall. He is again arriving on the OTT with his new drama, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, after his most-watched last series, Game of Thrones. This series is actually a new Game of Thrones series, which has generated excitement in the audience. It is a fantasy drama that has taken all the attention worldwide. This is going to be a prequel to ‘GOT' and is adapted from a novella, Tales of Dunk and Egg. Let's begin with a deep dive to know more about it.

When and Where to Watch

It will soon be dropped on JioHotstar from January 19, 2026, after its premiere release on HBO from January 18, 2026. 

Trailer and Plot

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms is a fantasy tale which brings Ser Duncan back. Ser Duncan is the Dunk, and Prince Aegon Targaryen is the Egg. A century ago, two heroes were wandering in Westeros. The series is set in an age when the Targaryen line still wears the Iron Throne, and the images of the dragon are yet to vanish from the minds. Great fates and powerful foes are awaiting the viewers to unfold the unexpected twists and turns in the lives of these two incomparable pals. 

Cast and Crew

The producers of the series are Ira Parker and George R. R. Martin. Peter Claffey plays the role of Ser Duncan the Tall, and Dexter Sol Ansell plays the role of Aegon Targaryen. Finn Bennett, Bertie Carvel, Tanzyn Crawford, Daniel Ings, Sam Spruell and others are also playing important roles. 

Reception

After seeing the popularity of Game of Thrones, it can be said that this series is the most anticipated and welcomed by the audience. Its IMDb rating is yet to be developed because it has not premiered.

 

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Fantasy drama web series, Game of Thrones, JioHotstar, HBO, IMDb
YouTube Updates Search Filters With New Shorts Option and Simplified Sorting
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 to Start Soon; Discounts, Bank Offers Teased
