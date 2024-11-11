Technology News
A Very Royal Scandal OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch the British Historical Drama Series

Stream A Very Royal Scandal, the new historical drama based on the royal family’s most controversial interview.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 November 2024 23:05 IST
A Very Royal Scandal OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch the British Historical Drama Series

Photo Credit: Sony LIV

The series is exclusively available on SonyLIV in India.

  • A Very Royal Scandal, starring Ruth Wilson, is now on SonyLIV
  • The miniseries reveals the 2019 Prince Andrew interview details
  • Directed by Julian Jarrold, it explores key royal controversies
A Very Royal Scandal is now available on SonyLIV in India. Starring Ruth Wilson as Emily Maitlis and Michael Sheen as Prince Andrew, Duke of York, the series chronicles the events leading up to the infamous 2019 BBC interview with Prince Andrew that exposed allegations and controversies surrounding his ties with Jeffrey Epstein. Directed by Julian Jarrold and produced by Amazon MGM Studios, this production delves deep into the ramifications of the interview that deeply impacted the British monarchy.

When and Where to Watch A Very Royal Scandal

The series is exclusively available on SonyLIV in India. Released under the banner of Amazon MGM Studios, this compelling drama offers viewers an inside look at the complexities of one of the most talked-about interviews in British history, giving unique perspectives on the controversial events surrounding Prince Andrew's relationship with Epstein. With its new availability on SonyLIV, audiences in India can now explore the backstory that captured worldwide attention.

Official Trailer and Plot of A Very Royal Scandal

The trailer for A Very Royal Scandal hints at the intense atmosphere surrounding Emily Maitlis's career-defining interview with Prince Andrew on BBC's Newsnight. The storyline begins with Jeffrey Epstein's 2008 guilty plea to charges in Florida, an event that starts a chain of events affecting the British royal family. The plot explores how Andrew sought Epstein's financial guidance and the resulting media and legal battles that ensued. The interview, which occurred after Epstein's re-arrest in 2019, marked a critical point in the saga, with Andrew's responses drawing global scrutiny.

Cast and Crew of A Very Royal Scandal

Ruth Wilson plays Emily Maitlis, with Michael Sheen portraying Prince Andrew. Behind the camera, Julian Jarrold directed the series, and the screenplay was penned by Jeremy Brock. A Very Royal Scandal brings together a talented team to recreate the pivotal moments that shook the monarchy.

Reception

A Very Royal Scandal has garnered interest among audiences for its portrayal of recent British history. The imdb rating for the series is 7.2 / 10.

 

  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Ruth Wilson, Michael Sheen, Ian Hughes, Éanna Hardwicke, Joanna Scanlan, Claire Rushbrook, Nicholas Burns, Sam Troughton, Alexander Owen, Clare Calbraith, Lydia Leonard
  • Director
    Julian Jarrold
  • Producer
    Graham Broadbent, Jeremy Brock, Peter Czernin, Julian Jarrold, Emily Maitlis, Diarmuid McKeown, Karen Thrussell
