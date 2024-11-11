Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iQOO Neo 10 Series Launch Confirmed; May Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoCs

iQOO Neo 10 Series Launch Confirmed; May Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoCs

iQOO Neo 10 series may offer support for 100W fast charging.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 November 2024 18:17 IST
iQOO Neo 10 Series Launch Confirmed; May Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoCs

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO Neo 9 series (pictured) was launched in China in December 2023

Highlights
  • iQOO Neo 10 series may include a base and a Pro variant
  • The lineup could carry 1.5K flat displays with slim bezels
  • The iQOO Neo 10 series may get 6,000mAh batteries
Advertisement

iQOO Neo 10 series will be unveiled in China soon. Details about the upcoming lineup have been circulating in the rumour mill over the past few weeks, and now a senior company executive has confirmed its imminent launch, though the exact date remains unannounced. The series is expected to include a base iQOO Neo 10 and an iQOO Neo 10 Pro. The lineup will succeed the iQOO Neo 9 and iQOO Neo 9 Pro, which were introduced in China in December 2023. iQOO is also set to unveil the iQOO 13 next month in India. 

iQOO Neo 10 Series Launch

The iQOO Neo 10 series was officially confirmed in a Weibo post by iQOO Neo Product Manager. Apart from the moniker, no other details were revealed. 

A recent leak suggested that the iQOO Neo 10 series may arrive in China in November. Since we are almost mid-way through the month, we could see the launch take place towards the end. A formal launch date announcement will likely come soon. 

The leak added that the base iQOO Neo 10 could get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, while the Pro variant may come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset. The phones are expected to support 100W wired fast charging. They may get 6,000mAh batteries and 1.5K flat display with narrow bezels. 

Other rumours have claimed that the iQOO Neo 10 series handsets could get metal middle frame, which are considerable upgrades over the plastic frame on the iQOO Neo 9 series.

The base iQOO Neo 9 carries a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, while the iQOO Neo 9 Pro has a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset. The handsets are backed by 5,160mAh batteries each with support for 20W wired fast charging. The phones have 6.78-inch AMOLED displays and 50-megapixel dual rear camera units.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iQOO Neo 9 Pro

iQOO Neo 9 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent hardware performance
  • Reliable battery life, fast charging
  • Good primary camera
  • Bright AMOLED screen
  • Decent software support
  • Bad
  • Weaker ultrawide-angle camera
  • Fingerprint sensor could be faster
  • V-Appstore notification spam must be manually disabled
Read detailed iQOO Neo 9 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5160mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iQoo Neo 10 series, iQoo Neo 10, iQoo Neo 10 Pro, iQOO, iQOO Neo 9 series, iQOO Neo 9, iQOO Neo 9 Pro
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
X Said to Be Testing a Free Version of Grok AI for Users With Updated Logo
Bitget Crypto Wallet and Foresight Ventures Invest $20 Million in Telegram Mini Apps

Related Stories

iQOO Neo 10 Series Launch Confirmed; May Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoCs
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 12R Android 15-Based OxygenOS 15 Stable Update Rolling Out
  2. Zomato's New Feature Lets You Grab Cancelled Orders at a Discount
  3. Realme GT 7 Pro Camera Features Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  4. Oppo Find X8 Series, ColorOS 15 India Launch Set for November 21
  5. iQOO Neo 10 Series Launch Officially Confirmed
  6. Realme 14 Pro Lite Colour Options, RAM and Storage Variants Leaked
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE Could Get Same Chipset as Galaxy S24 Series
  8. You Might Soon Get to Use Grok AI on X for Free
  9. Sony WF-C510 Review
  10. Bitget, Foresight Ventures Invest $20 Million in Telegram Mini Apps
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitget Crypto Wallet and Foresight Ventures Invest $20 Million in Telegram Mini Apps
  2. iQOO Neo 10 Series Launch Confirmed; May Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoCs
  3. X Said to Be Testing a Free Version of Grok AI for Users With Updated Logo
  4. Vivo Y300 India Launch Timeline, Colour Options, Specifications Tipped
  5. Sewage Surveillance Might Be a Powerful Tool to Fight Antimicrobial Resistance, New Study Reveals
  6. Google App for Android Said to Get an AI-Powered Conversational Search Feature
  7. Take-Two Not Concerned About Potential GTA 6 Performance Issues on Xbox Series S
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE Tipped to Be Powered by Same Chipset as Galaxy S24 Series
  9. Vivo X200 Series Global Launch Date Tipped; Expected to Arrive Later This Month
  10. NASA Launches Power to Explore Essay Contest, Invites Students to Imagine Nuclear-Powered Moon Mission
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »