iQOO Neo 10 series will be unveiled in China soon. Details about the upcoming lineup have been circulating in the rumour mill over the past few weeks, and now a senior company executive has confirmed its imminent launch, though the exact date remains unannounced. The series is expected to include a base iQOO Neo 10 and an iQOO Neo 10 Pro. The lineup will succeed the iQOO Neo 9 and iQOO Neo 9 Pro, which were introduced in China in December 2023. iQOO is also set to unveil the iQOO 13 next month in India.

iQOO Neo 10 Series Launch

The iQOO Neo 10 series was officially confirmed in a Weibo post by iQOO Neo Product Manager. Apart from the moniker, no other details were revealed.

A recent leak suggested that the iQOO Neo 10 series may arrive in China in November. Since we are almost mid-way through the month, we could see the launch take place towards the end. A formal launch date announcement will likely come soon.

The leak added that the base iQOO Neo 10 could get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, while the Pro variant may come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset. The phones are expected to support 100W wired fast charging. They may get 6,000mAh batteries and 1.5K flat display with narrow bezels.

Other rumours have claimed that the iQOO Neo 10 series handsets could get metal middle frame, which are considerable upgrades over the plastic frame on the iQOO Neo 9 series.

The base iQOO Neo 9 carries a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, while the iQOO Neo 9 Pro has a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset. The handsets are backed by 5,160mAh batteries each with support for 20W wired fast charging. The phones have 6.78-inch AMOLED displays and 50-megapixel dual rear camera units.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.