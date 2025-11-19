Aan Paavam Pollathathu is a light comedy film that navigates the funny and emotional moments in the life of young married couples. It stars Rio Raj and Malavika Manoj. The film merges humour with real-life relationship challenges. It shows that small misunderstandings can lead to bigger issues and keep the tone playful and warm. The movie has been directed by Kalaiarasan Thangavel. It focuses on love, emotions, ego and long conversations. Also, it highlights the struggles of the couple when they face a real-life situation that interrupts romance.

When and Where to Watch

As per a report by Economics Times, the movie will be released on JioHotstar. The report mentions that the digital rights have gone to JioHotstar, while Vijay Television has acquired the satellite rights. That said, there is no information about the official OTT release date of the movie.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer of the show tells about the story of newlyweds Siva and Sakthi, who start their new chapter of life. However, they get caught in too many misunderstandings. After one year of marriage, they argue over petty things and enter into big conflicts. This tests their communication and patience. The story gets into the decision of divorce and gets emotional and humorous. This movie focuses on the disputes against gender as Siva, who is a Periyaist and Sakthi is a feminist who moves to confrontations that are thought-provoking and entertaining.

Cast and Crew

The cast includes Rio Raj, Malavika Manoj, with supporting cast as Sheela Rajkumar, Jenson Dhivakar. The director of the movie is Kalaiarasan Thangavel. It is also written by him. The producers are Vedikkaranpatti S. Sakthivel.

Reception

The movie has been well appreciated by audiences with an IMDb rating of 7.3 for its relatable topic, as it is every tenth couple's story.