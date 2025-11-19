Technology News
English Edition

Aan Paavam Pollathathu OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Tamil Romantic Comedy Film Online?

A fun and emotional look at newlywed life, where misunderstandings, ego and gender debates create humour and heart.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 19 November 2025 23:32 IST
Aan Paavam Pollathathu OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Tamil Romantic Comedy Film Online?

A light comedy about newlyweds navigating ego clashes and misunderstandings, now on OTT

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Light comedy about modern married life
  • Rio Raj & Malavika Manoj shine as newlyweds
  • Humour meets real-life relationship issues
Advertisement

Aan Paavam Pollathathu is a light comedy film that navigates the funny and emotional moments in the life of young married couples. It stars Rio Raj and Malavika Manoj. The film merges humour with real-life relationship challenges. It shows that small misunderstandings can lead to bigger issues and keep the tone playful and warm. The movie has been directed by Kalaiarasan Thangavel. It focuses on love, emotions, ego and long conversations. Also, it highlights the struggles of the couple when they face a real-life situation that interrupts romance.

When and Where to Watch

As per a report by Economics Times, the movie will be released on JioHotstar. The report mentions that the digital rights have gone to JioHotstar, while Vijay Television has acquired the satellite rights. That said, there is no information about the official OTT release date of the movie. 

Trailer and Plot

The trailer of the show tells about the story of newlyweds Siva and Sakthi, who start their new chapter of life. However, they get caught in too many misunderstandings. After one year of marriage, they argue over petty things and enter into big conflicts. This tests their communication and patience. The story gets into the decision of divorce and gets emotional and humorous. This movie focuses on the disputes against gender as Siva, who is a Periyaist and Sakthi is a feminist who moves to confrontations that are thought-provoking and entertaining.

Cast and Crew

The cast includes Rio Raj, Malavika Manoj, with supporting cast as Sheela Rajkumar, Jenson Dhivakar. The director of the movie is Kalaiarasan Thangavel. It is also written by him. The producers are Vedikkaranpatti S. Sakthivel.

Reception

The movie has been well appreciated by audiences with an IMDb rating of 7.3 for its relatable topic, as it is every tenth couple's story.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: IMDb, OTT platforms, Aan Paavam Pollathathu, comedy film
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Gerry Dee: Funny You Should Say That Now Available on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know

Related Stories

Aan Paavam Pollathathu OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Tamil Romantic Comedy Film Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Wobble One Launched in India With Dimensity 7400 SoC at This Price
  2. Jio Brings Free Gemini 3 AI to All 5G Subscribers: See Eligibility, Benefits
  3. PS5 Gets Rs. 5,000 Discount in India During Sony's Black Friday Sale
  4. 3I/ATLAS Comet Just Photobombed a Distant Galaxy in a Stunning New Image
  5. BSNL Rs. 107 Prepaid Plan Validity Reduced Again: See New Validity, Benefits
  6. Grok 4.1 vs ChatGPT-5.1: The Key Differences You Need to Know
  7. Vivo V60e Review
  8. HMD Terra M Launched With Up to 10-Day Battery Life, IP69K Rating
  9. Apple Announces New Annual and Monthly AppleCare+ Plans in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy A57 Could Offer Faster Charging Than Galaxy S26
#Latest Stories
  1. Battery Breakthrough Could Make Solar Panels Cheaper and More Powerful
  2. Single Papa OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Kunal Khemu’s Upcoming Comedy Drama Series?
  3. Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Photographed Beside Distant Galaxy in Rare Cosmic Shot
  4. Diesel Set for OTT Release Date: When and Where to Harish Kalyan's Action Thriller Online?
  5. Aan Paavam Pollathathu OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Tamil Romantic Comedy Film Online?
  6. Eko (2025) OTT Release Date Tipped Online: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. ESA’s Euclid Telescope Charts Over a Million Galaxies in Landmark First Data
  8. Dhoolpet Police Station OTT Release Revealed: Know Where to Watch it Online?
  9. James Webb Space Telescope May Have Spotted the Universe’s First Stars, Astronomers Say
  10. Thandakaaraanyam Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: A Dark Thriller Set in a Mysterious Forest
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »