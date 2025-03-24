Technology News
English Edition

Nothing Explains Why It Used UFS 2.2 Storage in Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro

Nothing also addresses the topic about UFS 2.2 and smartphone longevity.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 March 2025 15:35 IST
Nothing Explains Why It Used UFS 2.2 Storage in Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro

Nothing Phone 3a's overall performance was up to expectations in our review

Highlights
  • The Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro use UFS 2.2 storage
  • Users on social media were quick to point out its disadvantages
  • Nothing explained it’s only marginally slower with right software tuning
Advertisement

Carl Pei and his technology brand Nothing are both known for creating hype, followed by some controversy. More recently, all the hype around Nothing's latest mid-range smartphones, the Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro, was followed by many fans and users complaining about the brand's use of a slower UFS 2.2 storage. CEO of Nothing, Pei, was quick to respond that users should “stop complaining” however, that did not seem enough to silence online critics. Nothing has now, finally, given out a detailed explanation about why it chose to do so.

In a post on Nothing's community forums, an executive has given out a rather detailed explanation along with comparison testing in an attempt to prove that the difference between UFS 2.2 and UFS 3.1 storage is not much, provided the software is optimised well to suit the user's requirements.

The post clearly stated that “No device can have the absolute best of everything without increasing costs significantly.” However, the brand was quick to point out that its choice of UFS 2.2 storage was not “about cutting costs but about putting resources where they matter most.”

Nothing explained that storage speed is one of the many factors involved with overall performance. However, the overall feeling of performance when using a phone's software is a combination of storage, RAM, CPU, and software optimisation.

The tech brand went on to claim that for most tasks like messaging, web browsing, and social media, users will not be able to tell the difference between a phone with UFS 2.2 storage and UFS 3.1 storage. The only area where it matters is file transfers (like when installing a large game), which is where UFS 3.1 is noticeably faster. Nothing also added that file transfers are not considered as everyday tasks for “most people”.

Nothing then went on to show details of read/write speeds of two devices, proving a point that the differences between UFS 2.2 and 3.1 aren't a big deal. It also explained that its Phone 3a uses (adaptive) NTFS optimisation to process files more efficiently. It also touches upon app loading speeds, claiming that with its Smart Clean technology, unnecessary files are always removed or organised, and so this results in quick app load times as well.

And then it finally addresses the big question about futureproofing. The brand claims that the device's longevity mainly relies on updates and optimisations. It even went on to promise that the Phone 3a series will “continue to perform reliably for years”. It added that modern software (or apps) were built to scale across different hardware configurations.

In our review of the Nothing Phone 3a, we noticed no real-world issues in terms of software performance or when running apps. The only proper hiccup we noticed was with its camera app's image processing speeds which is something we also noticed on the Realme P3 Pro, which also packs a slow eMMC 5.1 storage paired with the same processor.

 

Nothing Phone 3a

Nothing Phone 3a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp 120Hz display
  • Fun and engaging software
  • Variety of cameras
  • Good daylight cameras
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Low light video needs work
  • IP rating could have been better
  • Does not support HDR10+ video streaming
Read detailed Nothing Phone 3a review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Nothing, Nothing Phone 3a, Nothing Phone 3a Pro, Nothing Phone 3a Storage, Nothing Phone 3a Performance
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
WhatsApp for iOS Reportedly Developing Ability to Share Music on Status Updates via Spotify

Related Stories

Nothing Explains Why It Used UFS 2.2 Storage in Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion India Launch Date, Design, Key Features Revealed
  2. IPL 2025 Live Streaming for Free: How to Watch DC vs LSG IPL Match Online?
  3. Apple's Foldable iPhone Could Launch in 2026 With iPhone 17 Air Technology
  4. Samsung Galaxy A26 5G Price in India Revealed: See Availability, Features
  5. Apple Watch May Reportedly Integrate Cameras to Become an AI Wearable
  6. iQOO Z10 Teased to Have a Thin Profile; to Be Available on Amazon
  7. Samsung's 'Haean' Android-Powered Smart Glasses Could Launch This Year
  8. A New Greece-Set God of War Game Is Reportedly Coming This Year
  9. Here's Why Nothing Used UFS 2.2 Storage in Its New Phone 3a Series
  10. Oppo Find X8 Ultra, Find X8s Series Launch Date Announced; Colours Teased
#Latest Stories
  1. Android 16 Developer Preview 3 Reportedly Enables Screen-Off Fingerprint Unlock on All Pixel Phones
  2. iQOO Z10 Teased to Measure 7.89mm in Thickness; to Be Available on Amazon
  3. Infinix Note 50X 5G Confirmed to Offer IP64 Rating Ahead of March 27 India Launch
  4. Google Vids Video Creation App Gets Updated With an AI Voiceovers Feature
  5. Tether to Audit Its Reserves with a Big Four Firm as Trump Puts Crypto in the Spotlight
  6. Assassin's Creed Shadows Hits 2 Millions Players, Surpasses Launches of Assassin's Creed Origins, Odyssey
  7. Nothing Explains Why It Used UFS 2.2 Storage in Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro
  8. WhatsApp for iOS Reportedly Developing Ability to Share Music on Status Updates via Spotify
  9. Huawei Watch Fit 3 Said to Launch in India Next Week, Price Range Tipped
  10. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion India Launch Set for April 2; Design, Key Features Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »