Technology News

AI-Generated Characters Could Steal Roles in Future, Fear Actors: Here's Why

Since June, Hollywood studios and performers have debated the use of artificial intelligence in film and television.

By Reuters | Updated: 22 July 2023 11:29 IST
AI-Generated Characters Could Steal Roles in Future, Fear Actors: Here's Why

Photo Credit: Reuters

One issue is creating synthetic performers from an amalgamation of actors’ images

Highlights
  • The strike by Hollywood actors is entering its second week
  • Crabtree-Ireland said the union is not seeking an outright ban on AI
  • Studios have agreed to obtain consent at the time of initial employment

Filmmakers have put monsters on screen for more than a century. In 2023, the real bogeyman looks just like us.

Since June, Hollywood studios and performers have debated the use of artificial intelligence in film and television. Failure to agree on terms around AI was one reason why the SAG-AFTRA union representing actors and media professionals last Friday joined the writers guild in the first simultaneous strike in 63 years.

Among the actors' greatest fears? Synthetic performers.

While the two sides have negotiated over issues ranging from using images and performances as training data for AI systems to digitally altering performances in the editing room, actors are worried entirely AI-generated actors, or “metahumans,” will steal their roles.

"If it wasn't a big deal to plan on utilising AI to replace actors, it would be a no-brainer to put in the contract and let us sleep with some peace of mind," Carly Turro, an actress who has appeared in television series like “Homeland,” said on a picket line this week. "The fact that they won't do that is terrifying when you think about the future of art and entertainment as a career."

One issue is creating synthetic performers from an amalgamation of actors' images. Studio sources said this has not happened yet, though they are aiming to reserve that right as part of the contract talks.

SAG-AFTRA's chief negotiator, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, said AI poses an “existential crisis” for actors who worry their past, present and future work will be used to generate “synthetic performers who can take their place.”

Crabtree-Ireland said the union is not seeking an outright ban on AI, but rather that companies consult with it and get approval before casting a synthetic performer in place of an actor.

The major film and television producers say they have addressed the union's concerns on the issue in their latest proposal, according to sources familiar with the matter. The union, however, has not responded to their proposal, these studio sources say.

The studios, eager to preserve creative options, agreed to provide SAG with notice if they plan to use such a synthetic performer to replace a human actor who otherwise would have been hired for the role, and give the union the chance to negotiate, according to sources familiar with the producers' position.

Digital replicas

Another sticking point in the negotiations is the creation of digital replicas of background performers.

The major studios, represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, said they would obtain an actor's permission to use their digital replica in any motion picture outside the production for which the performer was hired, according to the sources familiar with the producers' proposal.

The producers said they would negotiate with actors on payment when the digital duplicate is used — and stipulated that the virtual version of the actor could not stand in for the minimum number of background actors required as part of the SAG agreement.

SAG says the studios have agreed to obtain consent at the time of initial employment, which it argues is contrary to the idea of additional compensation.

"What that actually means is those companies will tell background performers, 'If you don't give us the consent we demand, we won't hire you and we'll replace you with someone else,'" said Crabtree-Ireland. “That's not meaningful consent."

The studios also are looking to continue the longstanding practice of 3D body scans to capture an actor's likeness, in this case to create AI-generated digital replicas. Such images would be used in post-production, to accurately replace an actor's face or create an on-screen double, said a person familiar with the mechanics of film production.

The producers have promised to obtain a performer's consent, and bargain separately for subsequent uses of an actor's doppelganger, sources say.

Studios can do that now, with appropriate consent and compensation, said Crabtree-Ireland. The issue for the union is the desire to retain rights to the digital replicas for future works, effectively taking ownership of the virtual persona.

Similarly, the studios want the right to digitally alter a performance post-production, in a way that is consistent with the character, the script and the director's vision. This ability to substitute a word or two of dialogue, or make a quick digital wardrobe change, could save hundreds of thousands of dollars in costs to re-shoot a scene, said one of the studio sources.

The producers offered to seek a performer's consent for any changes beyond typical alterations done post-production, sources say.

SAG interprets this as AI overreach, and wants permission sought before any changes to an actor's image, likeness or voice.

"Traditional editing methods cannot create a new scene that never existed before," said Crabtree-Ireland.

© Thomson Reuters 2023  

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Artificial Intelligence, AI, SAG AFTRA
Jio Platforms Net Profit Rises to Rs. 5,098 Crore in First Quarter Amid 5G Adoption
Gliding, Not Searching: Here’s How to Reset Your View of ChatGPT to Steer It to Better Results

Related Stories

AI-Generated Characters Could Steal Roles in Future, Fear Actors: Here's Why
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Pro Series Supply May Be Limited at Launch: Details Here
  2. Boat Unveils New Fitness Tracking Device, Smart Ring, in India: See Features
  3. Redmi 12 Confirmed to Launch in India With These Colour Options
  4. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Here's Everything We Know About the New Devices
  5. Aquaman 2 Finishes Third Reshoot Round, Affleck’s Batman Dropped: Report
  6. Infinix GT 10 Pro Series With Nothing Phone 2-Like Design Revealed: Details
  7. OnePlus 12R 5G Design, Specifications Leak; Here's When It Might Launch
  8. Vivo Y27 With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Debuts in India at This Price
  9. Xiaomi to Bet Big on Under Rs. 15,000 Device Segment to Regain Market Share
  10. Vu Masterpiece QLED TV Series Launched in India: Check Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Gliding, Not Searching: Here’s How to Reset Your View of ChatGPT to Steer It to Better Results
  2. AI-Generated Characters Could Steal Roles in Future, Fear Actors: Here's Why
  3. Jio Platforms Net Profit Rises to Rs. 5,098 Crore in First Quarter Amid 5G Adoption
  4. Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Deal Approval Again in Hands of UK's CMA
  5. Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi Found Evading Tax Worth Rs. 9,000 Crore; Rs. 1,630 Crore Recovered So Far: MoS IT
  6. Xiaomi to Bet Big on Under Rs. 15,000 Device Segment to Regain Lost Market Share
  7. ONDC Launches Academy to Educate Sellers and Network Participants
  8. Toyota Plans to Use Regenerative Fuel Cell Technology for Manned Lunar Rover
  9. FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Accused of Witness Tampering
  10. Amazon Is Building $120 Million Processing Facility at NASA's Space Center
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.