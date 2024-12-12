The week brings a mix of fresh movies and TV shows for streaming enthusiasts. From the much-anticipated return of Bandish Bandits and Mismatched to a Manoj Bajpayee-led thriller, there's plenty to explore. We also have a a biographical drama Maria starring Angelina Jolie on Netflix, while Mismatched returns for its third season, continuing the story of Dimple and Rishi. For animated content lovers, Pixar's Dream Productions on Disney+ explores imaginative storytelling. There's also a special by Jamie Foxx on Netflix. With that said, check out the new OTT releases for this week. Happy binge watching!

New OTT Releases This Week

Check out the popular OTT releases for this week:

Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was...

Release Date: December 10

Genre: Comedy / Documentary

Platform: Netflix

Cast: Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx shares an intimate glimpse into his life with this special. The Oscar-winning actor reflects on his 2023 health scare while combining heartfelt storytelling with his signature comedic style. Filmed in Atlanta, the special chronicles his journey through recovery.

Secret Level

Release Date: December 10

Genre: Animated Anthology, Adventure, Action

Platform: Prime Video

Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Keanu Reeves, Kevin Hart, Temuera Morrison, Ariana Greenblatt, Emily Swallow, Gabriel Luna, Ricky Whittle, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Merle Dandridge, Laura Bailey, Michael Beach, Clive Standen, Claudia Doumit, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje​

This animated anthology from Blur Studio highlights popular video game franchises through 15 episodes of visually captivating storytelling. Iconic games like Dungeons & Dragons, Pac-Man, and Warhammer 40,000 inspire the series, with a star-studded voice cast including Keanu Reeves and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Dream Productions

Release Date: December 11

Genre: Animation, Mockumentary / Fantasy

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Cast: Paula Pell, Richard Ayoade

Pixar's new animated series delves into Riley's dream factory, blending mockumentary-style storytelling with whimsical narratives. Featuring Paula Pell and Richard Ayoade, the series examines creativity and teamwork within Riley's growing imagination.

Maria

Release Date: December 11

Genre: Biographical Drama

Platform: Netflix

Cast: Angelina Jolie, Haluk Bilginer, Pierfrancesco Favino, Alba Rohrwacher, Valeria Golino, Caspar Phillipson, Vincent Macaigne, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Stephen Ashfield, Jeremy Wheeler, Kay Madsen, Aggelina Papadopoulou

Angelina Jolie takes on the role of legendary opera singer Maria Callas in this biographical film. Focusing on her later years, the movie explores her struggles with fame and isolation, providing an opulent glimpse into the world of 20th-century opera.

One Hundred Years of Solitude

Release Date : December 11

Genre: Drama, Fantasy

Platform: Netflix

Cast: Claudio Catano, Susana Morales, Marco Gonzalez, Viña Machado, Ruggero Pasquarelli, Moreno Borja, Ella Becerra, Leonardo Soto, Jeronimo Baron, Carlos Suaréz, Santiago Vasquez

This adaptation of Gabriel García Márquez's acclaimed novel brings the story of the Buendía family to life. Set in the magical village of Macondo, the series weaves themes of love, madness, and generational curses into a visually rich narrative.

The Kings of Tupelo: A Southern Crime Saga

Release Date: December 11

Genre: Crime / Docuseries

Platform: Netflix

This docuseries uncovers a fascinating crime story from Tupelo, Mississippi. Centring on Paul Kevin Curtis and a shocking discovery at a morgue, the series unravels conspiracies and secrets that transcend local borders.

No Good Deed

Release Date: December 12

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Dark Comedy / Crime

Cast: Lisa Kudrow, Ray Romano, Linda Cardellini, Matt Rogers, Poppy Liu, Denis Leary, Luke Wilson, Abbi Jacobson, O-T Fagbenle, Wyatt Aubrey, Teyonah Parris, Linda Lavin, Anna Maria Horsford, Katherine Moennig

This dark comedy follows Lydia and Paul, a couple trying to sell their Los Angeles villa. What starts as a real estate story takes a sinister turn as the house's dark past comes to light. Starring Lisa Kudrow and Ray Romano, the eight-episode series blends humour with suspense.

Bandish Bandits: Season 2

Release Date: December 13

Platform: Prime Video

Genre: Musical Drama

Cast: Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhry, Sheeba Chaddha, Atul Kulkarni, Rajesh Tailang, and Kunaal Roy Kapur, Divya Dutta, Rohan Gurbaxani, Yashaswini Dayama, Aaliyah Qureshi, Saurabh Nayyar

Radhe and Tamanna return for a new chapter in this music-focused drama. Radhe grapples with his family's classical music legacy, while Tamanna pursues her pop aspirations. The pair's personal and professional lives collide at the India Band Championship.

Bookie: Season 2

Release Date: December 13

Platform: JioCinema

Genre: Drama

Cast: Andrea Anders, Jorge Garcia, Omar Dorsey, Sebastian Maniscalco, Vanessa Ferlito, Maxim Swinton, Arnetia Walker, Bob Clendenin, Danny Woodburn, Toby Huss, C. S. Lee, Izzy Diaz, Wayne Knight, Brent Jennings, Christopher Bencomo, Chuck Lorre, Charlie Sheen, Jack Doolan, Beau Minniear, Jeff Perry, Stephen Guarino

Danny Colavito navigates a changing landscape as California considers legalising sports gambling. With his underground empire at risk, he faces mounting challenges from clients and competitors in this gritty drama.

Carry On

Release Date: December 13

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Thriller, Action

Cast: Taron Egerton, Jason Bateman, Logan Marshall-Green, Sofia Carson, Danielle Deadwyler, Theo Rossi, Dean Norris, Sinqua Walls, Josh Brener, Curtiss Cook

Set on Christmas Eve, this thriller stars Taron Egerton as a TSA agent caught in a dangerous plot. Co-starring Jason Bateman and Sofia Carson, the film delivers suspense and high-stakes action as the agent races to prevent disaster.

Despatch

Release Date: December 13

Platform: ZEE5

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Shahana Goswami, Rituparna Sen, Parvati Sehgal, Mamik Singh, Nikhil Vijay, Ajay Purkar, Prithvik Pratap, Hansa Singh, Purnendu Bhattacharya, Riju Bajaj, Dilip Shankar, Hetal Puniwala, Aaradhna Uppal, V.K. Sharma, Anand Alkunte, Avinash Soni, Sainath Ganuwad, Nitin Goel

Manoj Bajpayee leads this crime thriller centred on Mumbai's underworld. Playing a seasoned journalist, he uncovers a massive scam while battling personal and professional dilemmas. Directed by Kanu Behl, the film features Shahana Goswami and Arrchita Agarwal.

Elton John: Never Too Late

Release Date: December 13

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Genre: Documentary

This documentary celebrates Elton John's iconic career as he prepares for his farewell concert in North America. With archival footage and exclusive interviews, it offers a reflective look at his journey, culminating in a memorable performance at Dodger Stadium.

Mismatched: Season 3

Release Date: December 13

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Romantic Comedy/ Drama

Cast: Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf, Rannvijay Singha, Taaruk Raina, Vidya Malavade, Ahsaas Channa, Abhinav Sharma, Muskkaan Jaferi, Lauren Robinson, Garima Yajnik, Akshat Singh

Dimple and Rishi navigate the complexities of young adulthood in this returning series. Set in Hyderabad, the season explores their evolving relationship amid the pressures of career ambitions and personal growth.

List of Other OTT Releases This Week

Here's a list of other notable series from this week: