Vivo X200 FE India Launch Reportedly Set for July; May Come With 1.5K OLED Screen, 6,500mAh Battery

The phone may have an IP68 + IP69 rating against dust and water ingress.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 7 May 2025 09:24 IST
Vivo X200 FE India Launch Reportedly Set for July; May Come With 1.5K OLED Screen, 6,500mAh Battery

Vivo X200 Pro is the company's current flagship smartphone in India

Highlights
  • Vivo X200 FE may be priced between Rs. 50,000 - Rs. 60,000 in India
  • The phone is reported to have a 6.31-inch flat LTPO OLED screen
  • It could debut with Zeiss-branded triple rear camera unit
Vivo X200 FE is said to be in development as the latest addition to the flagship X200 lineup for the Indian market. As per a report, the phone will be equipped with a 1.5K OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. For security it could have an under-display fingerprint scanner. Although official information remains under wraps, the purported handset is speculated to use a binned version of the Dimensity 9300+ chipset. Two SKUs of the Vivo X200 FE are slated to debut, which could reportedly happen in July.

Vivo X200 FE Price, Availability (Expected)

Citing information from tipster Yogesh Brar, SmartPrix reports that the purported Vivo X200 FE may be priced in India between Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 60,000. It is said to be launched in July and could be offered in two colour options.

Vivo X200 FE Specifications (Expected)

The Vivo X200 FE is reported to sport a 6.31-inch LTPO OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone may come with an under-display fingerprint sensor and an IP68 + IP69 rating against dust and water ingress. It could weigh 200g.

For optics, the purported handset is likely to be equipped with a Zeiss-branded triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 3x telephoto sensor. It may also have a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Powering the Vivo X200 FE is reported to be the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset. However, there is also a possibility that the Chinese OEM uses the unannounced binned version of this SoC, dubbed Dimensity 9400e. The phone could support artificial intelligence (AI) features like AI seasonal portraits, a feature that has remained exclusive to China till now. Vivo is said to offer three years of OS and four years of security updates with its purported handset.

It may pack a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Vivo X200 FE India Launch Reportedly Set for July; May Come With 1.5K OLED Screen, 6,500mAh Battery
