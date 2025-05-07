Vivo X200 FE is said to be in development as the latest addition to the flagship X200 lineup for the Indian market. As per a report, the phone will be equipped with a 1.5K OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. For security it could have an under-display fingerprint scanner. Although official information remains under wraps, the purported handset is speculated to use a binned version of the Dimensity 9300+ chipset. Two SKUs of the Vivo X200 FE are slated to debut, which could reportedly happen in July.

Vivo X200 FE Price, Availability (Expected)

Citing information from tipster Yogesh Brar, SmartPrix reports that the purported Vivo X200 FE may be priced in India between Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 60,000. It is said to be launched in July and could be offered in two colour options.

Vivo X200 FE Specifications (Expected)

The Vivo X200 FE is reported to sport a 6.31-inch LTPO OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone may come with an under-display fingerprint sensor and an IP68 + IP69 rating against dust and water ingress. It could weigh 200g.

For optics, the purported handset is likely to be equipped with a Zeiss-branded triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 3x telephoto sensor. It may also have a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Powering the Vivo X200 FE is reported to be the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset. However, there is also a possibility that the Chinese OEM uses the unannounced binned version of this SoC, dubbed Dimensity 9400e. The phone could support artificial intelligence (AI) features like AI seasonal portraits, a feature that has remained exclusive to China till now. Vivo is said to offer three years of OS and four years of security updates with its purported handset.

It may pack a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging.