Alongside its newest foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7, Samsung has been rumoured to introduce a more affordable version of its clamshell-style foldable phone during this year's Galaxy Unpacked. Pricing and specifications of the purported handset, dubbed the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, have been leaked, as per a report. It may come with a similar-sized cover screen as the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and will likely have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor under the hood.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Price (Expected)

According to a report by the Greek publication TechManiacs, the purported Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE may be priced under EUR 1,000 (roughly Rs. 96,000). This potentially puts the phone in a similar territory as the current flagship Galaxy Z Flip 6, which starts at EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 86,000) for the 12GB + 256GB configuration.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Specifications (Expected)

The purported Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is rumoured to have a 6.7-inch LTPO Super AMOLED 2X internal screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Its cover screen could measure 3.4 inches diagonally.

Rumoured design of the purported Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE

Photo Credit: TechManiacs

The phone is reported to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, Qualcomm's flagship chipset from 2023. It is likely to be complemented by 12GB of RAM. For optics, Samsung could equip the purported Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE with a dual rear camera system, including 50-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. It may also have a 10-megapixel selfie shooter.

All three cameras are slated to come with 4K 60fps video recording support. The phone may pack a 4,000mAh battery with 25W (wired) and 15W (wireless) charging capabilities. It is speculated to debut with an IP48 ingress protection rating.

If this leak turns out to be accurate, it hints towards the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE being simply a rebranded version of the flagship Galaxy Z Flip 6 which debuted last year. More details are likely to surface as the phone's launch nears.