Thamma is a supernatural horror-comedy that mixes fear and fun with a forbidden love story rooted in folklore.
When tension raises its head out of fear, and comedy snaps it off at the perfect moment, it's pure entertainment. This is exactly what occurs in Thamma, a Hindi horror-comedy, and that is the film's identifying characteristic: it mixes scary thrills with humor. A part of the highly successful horror-comedy universe of Maddock Films, the movie manages to blend mythology with romance and suspense to keep its audience hooked all the way until the climax. If you liked films such as Stree, Bhediya, or Go Goa Gone, Thamma fits in perfectly in that space where scares and smiles are served together.
Thamma is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film can be viewed anywhere at any time by those with a Prime membership.
Thamma tracks a timid journalist whose life is transformed by a bear attack, which he was rescued from by a woman vampire, who rescues him and leads him to a forbidden, mythic-based romantic blend of supernatural peril, humor, terror, and slapstick comedy.
The movie features Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles, while Aditya Sarpotdar directs it, and the writing is done by Niren Bhatt, Arun Fulara, and Suresh Mathew under the banner of Maddock Films. The actors raise the bar as well, with Ayushmann infusing humour and vulnerability into his role, Rashmika a delightful mix of mystery and warmth, and Nabzuddin's intensity.
Thamma is a decent film for audiences who like movies of this variety, and it has a rating of 6.1/10 on IMDb from its viewers.
