America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Season 2 OTT Release Date Announced

America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are back with Season 2 on the OTT. This season offers a close insight into cheerleaders' lives. The viewers could see them pushing themselves in the audition process, vigorous training camps, and colourful performances highlighting the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders in the last season. The show has been directed by Greg Whiteley, Emmy awarded and captures the challenges, dedications and victories of the athletes as they strive for excellence. Viewers can enjoy it again with a more intense storyline.

When and Where to Watch America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Season 2 of America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders is arriving on Netflix on June 18, 2025. Fans can watch it directly and enjoy a glimpse of the cheerleaders' journey throughout the NFL season.

Trailer and Plot of America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

The coming season of this docuseries gives a glimpse into the DCC world, from the heart-wrenching auditions to the stellar performances during the football season. Viewers can see the personal and professional challenges of the cheerleaders, showing their endurance and dedication to the team. This series navigates through the dynamics within the squad, with their companionships and support with their members as they walk through the pressures of maintaining their positions.

Cast and Crew of America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

The cast of this docu series includes Kelli Finglass, the Senior Director of the DCC, Judy Trammell, the Head Choreographer, together with cheerleaders like Reece Weaver and others.

One Potato Productions, Campfire Studios and Boardwalk Pictures are collaborative producers.

Reception and Anticipation of America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Season 1 hit 2.3 million views within its first four days and occupied a position among the top 10 series on Netflix. It scored 7 out of 10 on IMDb. There is a great hubbub among its fans for the next season.