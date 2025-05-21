Technology News
English Edition

America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Season 2 OTT Release Date Announced

America’s Sweethearts Season 2 returns to Netflix with a deeper dive into the demanding and dazzling world of DCC cheerleaders.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 21 May 2025 11:30 IST
America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Season 2 OTT Release Date Announced

Photo Credit: Netflix

Season 2 of America’s Sweethearts follows the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Highlights
  • Season 2 of America's Sweethearts premieres June 18, 2025
  • Directed by Greg Whiteley, highlighting real-life grit and glamour
  • America’s Sweethearts S1 got 2.3M views in 4 days, entered Netflix Top 10
Advertisement

America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are back with Season 2 on the OTT. This season offers a close insight into cheerleaders' lives. The viewers could see them pushing themselves in the audition process, vigorous training camps, and colourful performances highlighting the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders in the last season. The show has been directed by Greg Whiteley, Emmy awarded and captures the challenges, dedications and victories of the athletes as they strive for excellence. Viewers can enjoy it again with a more intense storyline.

When and Where to Watch America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Season 2 of America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders is arriving on Netflix on June 18, 2025. Fans can watch it directly and enjoy a glimpse of the cheerleaders' journey throughout the NFL season.

Trailer and Plot of America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

The coming season of this docuseries gives a glimpse into the DCC world, from the heart-wrenching auditions to the stellar performances during the football season. Viewers can see the personal and professional challenges of the cheerleaders, showing their endurance and dedication to the team. This series navigates through the dynamics within the squad, with their companionships and support with their members as they walk through the pressures of maintaining their positions.

Cast and Crew of America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

The cast of this docu series includes Kelli Finglass, the Senior Director of the DCC, Judy Trammell, the Head Choreographer, together with cheerleaders like Reece Weaver and others.
One Potato Productions, Campfire Studios and Boardwalk Pictures are collaborative producers.

Reception and Anticipation of America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Season 1 hit 2.3 million views within its first four days and occupied a position among the top 10 series on Netflix. It scored 7 out of 10 on IMDb. There is a great hubbub among its fans for the next season.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: America’s Sweethearts, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, DCC Season 2, Netflix docuseries, NFL Cheerleaders, Greg Whiteley, Reece Weaver, Kelli Finglass, Judy Trammell, Netflix June 2025 releases
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Acer AI TransBuds With Ear-Hook Design Unveiled at Computex 2025
Honor 400 Series China Launch Date Revealed; Confirmed to Offer Battery Upgrade Over Predecessors
America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Season 2 OTT Release Date Announced
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Microsoft Wants Websites to Have an AI-Powered Natural Language Interface
  2. iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ WithÂ Snapdragon 8 Elite, 6,800mAh Battery Launched
  3. Google's New Beam Video Communication Platform Can Turn 2D Video Into 3D
  4. Nothing Phone 3 Confirmed to Launch Globally in July
  5. Apple WWDC 2025 Scheduled From June 9 to June 13: All You Need to Know
  6. Google I/O 2025 Highlights: Everything Google Announced at Google I/O
  7. Retro OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. Infinix XPad GT Will Debut on May 21 With This Snapdragon Chip
#Latest Stories
  1. Inheritance OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Spy Thriller Movie Online?
  2. America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Season 2 OTT Release Date Announced
  3. Night Swim Now Streaming on Netflix: Everything You Need To Know about American Horror Movie
  4. Family Like Ours OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Danish Drama Online?
  5. Retro OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. iQOO Pad 5 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC Launched Alongside iQOO Pad 5
  7. Google Unveils New Workspace Features at I/O for Meet, Docs, Vids; Gmail Gets Personalised Smart Replies
  8. Google Previews Gemini-Powered Android XR Glasses at I/O With Live Language Translation Feature
  9. Google I/O 2025: Google Introduces Beam, a Communication Platform That Turns 2D Video Into 3D Experiences
  10. Google Expands AI Overviews to Over 200 Countries in More Than 40 Languages
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »