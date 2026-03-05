Technology News
Andhaka OTT Release: Where to Watch the Telugu Drama-Thriller Online?

The Telugu film Andhaka, directed by Devaraj Peddinti, presents a thoughtful drama about trust and hidden motives. Starring Baer Aryan, Anand Raj Bethi, and Siri Jupalli, the film was released on November 28, 2025, and is now available for rent on Prime Video India.

Updated: 5 March 2026 16:19 IST
Andhaka OTT Release: Where to Watch the Telugu Drama-Thriller Online?

Photo Credit: Prime Video

The film will start streaming for rent on Prime Video India.

Highlights
  • Andhaka is a Telugu drama-thriller directed by Devaraj Peddinti
  • The story follows a blind man whose friendship is shaken by hidden motive
  • The film stars Baer Aryan, Anand Raj Bethi, and Siri Jupalli
Andhaka (2025) is a Telugu drama-thriller that explores the fragile nature of trust and friendship. Directed by Devaraj Peddinti, the film follows the emotional journey of a blind man whose life changes when hidden motives begin to surface among those he trusts the most. What starts as a simple bond of companionship slowly turns into a story filled with suspicion, confrontation, and emotional truths, ultimately showing how honesty and laughter can still emerge even after betrayal and deep misunderstandings between people.

When and Where to Watch Andhaka

The film will start streaming for rent on Prime Video India. Released on November 28, 2025, its OTT availability brings it to wider audiences.

Trailer and Plot of Andhaka

Andhaka follows a visually impaired man whose friendship is shaken when hidden motives appear. Suspicion and emotional confrontations test trust, but honesty, laughter, and difficult truths ultimately reveal the possibility of a genuine human connection.

Cast and Crew of Andhaka

The movie, Andhaka, stars a dedicated cast: Baer Aryan, Anand Raj Bethi, and Siri Jupalli. It is written and directed by Devaraj Peddinti. He presents the story through a minimalistic narrative style and focuses more on emotional realism rather than spectacle.

Reception of Andhaka

As of March 2026, Andhaka is listed on IMDb and BookMyShow without an official rating. The film was released on November 28, 2025.

 

