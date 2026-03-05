OpenAI teased the release of the GPT-5.4 artificial intelligence (AI) model on Wednesday. The San Francisco-based AI giant said that the major update to the existing model could arrive soon, making it the fastest launch teaser after the launch of a major model. Interestingly, on Tuesday, the company released the GPT-5.3 Instant to all ChatGPT users. The model focuses on improved conversations and better writing quality. Notably, the developments arrived after a website claimed that about 2.5 million ChatGPT users intend to quit the platform.

GPT-5.4 AI Model Could Arrive Soon

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of OpenAI said, “5.4 sooner than you Think.” For the unaware, the GPT-5.4 is the next major update to the GPT 5 series model and is expected to arrive with significant improvements across different capabilities. While teasing the launch of a new AI model is not a new thing for the company, the timing of it is interesting.

Just a day before the post, OpenAI released the GPT-5.3 Instant model. It is a general-purpose model which is being rolled out to all ChatGPT users, regardless of their subscription status. While the model does not bring a significant jump in multimodal or coding capabilities, it focuses on conversations and writing-based tasks.

In a post, the company said the GPT-5.3 Instant will show fewer disclaimers and better balance information sourced from the web with its own knowledge and reasoning. Additionally, the model is said to have a more “to-the-point” conversation style and a better grasp of writing content that deals with heavy emotions or involves an imaginative prompt.

While it cannot be said when OpenAI might release the GPT-5.4 AI model, announcing it so soon after the release of GPT-5.3 Instant could be related to the reports of a large number of users planning to ditch ChatGPT. A website claims, based on individual pledges, social media posts, and app usage data, that as many as 2.5 million users could stop using the AI platform. It is said that the user exodus is related to OpenAI's deal with the Pentagon to let the US government use its technology for any lawful purpose.