Oppo has confirmed that the Oppo Find N6 foldable smartphone will launch in China in March, although the company has not announced an exact date yet. Ahead of the launch, several leaks on Chinese social media platforms have revealed key specifications of the upcoming handset. Reports suggest the device could feature upgraded displays, flagship hardware, and a large battery. Early hands-on impressions shown ahead of the unveiling also indicate that the foldable may arrive with slim bezels, a flat metal frame, and a nearly crease-free inner display.

Oppo Find N6 Foldable Tipped With Dual LTPO Displays, 200-Megapixel Camera

According to an image posted to Weibo by user Space Orange (translated from Chinese), the Oppo Find N6 is tipped to feature a 6.62-inch outer display with a 1.5K+ resolution. The BOE Q10 panel is expected to support Dolby Vision, HDR Vivid, and HDR10+, and offer a 1Hz to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate with 8T LTPO technology. It may reach up to 1,600 nits of global peak brightness and 800 nits manual brightness, with Pulse DC-like dimming at higher brightness and 2160Hz PWM dimming at lower levels.

Oppo Find N6 leaked specifications

The inner foldable display of the Oppo Find N6 is said to measure 8.12 inches with a 2K+ resolution. The Samsung E7 panel could support the same HDR formats and a 1Hz to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, along with 2160Hz PWM dimming at lower brightness.

The Oppo Find N6 is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

For optics, the Oppo Find N6 is tipped to feature a Hasselblad-backed triple rear camera setup. It may include a 200-megapixel primary sensor with a 23mm lens, f/1.8 aperture, and optical image stabilisation, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 15mm lens and Samsung's JN5 sensor, along with a 3x telephoto camera with a 70mm focal length and f/2.7 aperture. The phone is also said to use a second-generation Danxia lens system.

The Oppo Find N6 is expected to pack a 6,000mAh third-generation Glacier Battery with support for 80W wired and 50W wireless charging. The handset may also include a Shanhai communication chip, super linear dual speakers, and an infrared remote control. For durability, it is said to use a titanium alloy dome hinge and carry IP56, IP58, and IP59 dust and water resistance ratings.

Simultaneously, tipster Digital Chat Station claimed that the Oppo Find N6 could be offered in orange, titanium, and black colour options. According to the tipster, the handset may feature customisable buttons and improved crease control, with the foldable display appearing nearly flat even after extended use.

