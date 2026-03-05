Infinix Note 60 Ultra was launched globally on Thursday during the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC 2026) in Barcelona, Spain. The phone is positioned as the flagship model in the recently unveiled Infinix Note 60 lineup. The new Note 60 Ultra is set to go on sale in select global markets via the company's online store. The handset will be offered in four colour options and in a single RAM and storage configuration. Infinix's latest phone has been designed in collaboration with Pininfarina, and it also features Sound by Bose audio.

Infinix Note 60 Ultra Price, Availability

Infinix Note 60 Ultra price is yet to be revealed by the smartphone maker. However, FoneArena reports that the phone was briefly listed on the company's website in Malaysia with a price tag of MYR 3,000 (roughly Rs. 69,500) for the sole 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration.

The handset will go on sale in select global markets via the Infinix Online store. The Infinix Note 60 Ultra will be offered in Amalfi Blue, Monza Red, Roma Silver, and Torino Black colourways.

Infinix Note 60 Ultra Specifications, Features

The Infinix Note 60 Ultra features a built-in eSIM and supports one physical SIM. It runs on Android 16 with the XOS 16 user interface. The phone sports a 1.5K Ultra HDR AMOLED display, delivering up to 144Hz of refresh rate, up to 4500 nits of peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. While the company has yet to reveal the screen size, it is said to measure 6.78-inch diagonally.

Powering the new Infinix Note 60 Ultra is an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate chipset, which is built on a 4nm process. The company claims that the handset will provide up to 25 percent faster multitasking, along with “accelerated app responsiveness”. The handset also ships with support for the company's new Satellite Calling and Messaging functionality, which was first unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026.

For optics, the Infinix Note 60 Ultra carries a triple rear camera unit, led by a 200-megapixel primary shooter with a Samsung ISOCELL HPE sensor. It is also equipped with a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN5 periscope telephoto camera with up to 100x zoom capabilities and an unspecified ultrawide camera with a 112-degree field of view.

The Infinix Note 60 Ultra is backed by a 7,000mAh silicon carbon battery. It features support for 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging, too. The tech firm claims that the handset can charge from 1 percent to 100 percent in about 48 minutes. It also boasts a JBL-tuned speaker setup.