Technology News
English Edition

OnePlus 15T Teasers Confirm Larger Battery, Faster Charging Speed and Higher IP Rating

OnePlus 15T is confirmed to inherit key flagship features from the OnePlus 15.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 March 2026 11:02 IST
OnePlus 15T Teasers Confirm Larger Battery, Faster Charging Speed and Higher IP Rating

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 13T has a 6,260mAh battery

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • OnePlus has begun teasing the launch of OnePlus 15T
  • OnePlus 15T will have IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K rating
  • It will have a slim and lightweight design
Advertisement

OnePlus 15T is all set to hit the market soon, and the company has posted many teasers offering clues about its display and rear camera details. Most recently, a company executive has revealed the phone's battery capacity, charging speed and dust and water resistance rating. The new model will offer a larger battery and improved durability than last year's OnePlus 13T. The OnePlus 15T will inherit key flagship features from the OnePlus 15. The OnePlus 15T is expected to feature a 6.3-inch display with a 165Hz refresh rate and could run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip.

OnePlus 15T Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a Weibo post, OnePlus China President Li Jie Louis (translated from Chinese) confirmed that the OnePlus 15T will feature a 7,500mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging. The battery uses Glacier Battery technology, which OnePlus co-developed with CATL, and is already present on a few existing models.

oneplus 15t weibo OnePlus 15T

Photo Credit: Weibo

 

The 7,500mAh cell is a significant jump from the 6,260mAh battery available in the OnePlus 13T, which was launched in 2025. The existing model supports 80W fast charging. The OnePlus 15, for comparison, has a 7,300mAh battery while the OnePlus 15R features a 7,400mAh battery.

Further, Li Jie Louis announced that the OnePlus 15T will have top-tier IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K dust and water resistance ratings. The executive claims that it is the "only small-screen flagship on the market that simultaneously supports" this full range of dust and water resistance ratings. For comparison, the OnePlus 13T has an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance, while the flagship OnePlus 15 has similar IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings.

Previous teasers already revealed that the OnePlus 15T will have a slim, lightweight design with narrow bezels measuring just 1.xx mm on all four sides. It will ship with a LUMO periscope telephoto lens. The handset is confirmed to provide better heat management solutions than its predecessor.

OnePlus 15T is rumoured to feature a 6.32-inch screen with 1.5K resolution and 165Hz refresh rate. It is likely to include a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony Lytia 700 sensor and a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 sensor. It could run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, along with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage.

OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Improved design and attractive colour options
  • Flawless flagship performance
  • Clean, polished, and feature-rich software
  • Exceptional battery life and charging speeds
  • Bad
  • 165Hz is not worth the lower display resolution
  • No alert slider
  • Hasselblad-exclusive features missing
  • Expensive
Read detailed OnePlus 15 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2026 hub.

Further reading: OnePlus 15T, OnePlus 15T Specifications, OnePlus 13T, OnePlus 15
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Nothing Phone 4a Pro Teaser Suggests Presence of Phone 3's Glyph Matrix Panel

Related Stories

OnePlus 15T Teasers Confirm Larger Battery, Faster Charging Speed and Higher IP Rating
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Narzo Power 5G With 10,001mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. iPhone 17e vs iPhone 17: Price in India, Features, Specifications Compared
  3. MacBook Neo Launched in India With 13-Inch Display, A18 Pro Chip: See Price
  4. Vivo X300 FE Launched as Global Version of This Chinese Smartphone
  5. OnePlus 15T Confirmed to Launch With a Larger Battery, Faster Charging
  6. Here's When the Xiaomi 17T Could Make Its Way to India
  7. Moto Watch Review: The Best Smartwatch Under Rs. 6,000 in 2026?
  8. Infinix Note 60 Ultra With Pininfarina Design Launched at MWC 2026
  9. Nothing Phone 4a Pro Teaser Hints at the Presence of This Phone 3 Feature
  10. NotebookLM Will Let Some Users Generate Cinematic Video Overviews
#Latest Stories
  1. Google's NotebookLM Upgraded With Cinematic Video Overviews Feature
  2. Infinix Note 60 Ultra Launched at MWC 2026 With Pininfarina Design, Satellite Calling: Price, Specifications
  3. Realme Narzo Power 5G With 10,001mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. OnePlus 15T Teasers Confirm Larger Battery, Faster Charging Speed and Higher IP Rating
  5. Nothing Phone 4a Pro Teaser Suggests Presence of Phone 3's Glyph Matrix Panel
  6. Xiaomi 17T India Launch Timeline Leaked as Firm Gears Up for Xiaomi 17 Ultra's Debut in India
  7. Oppo Find X9 Series to Support Cross-Platform File Sharing With AirDrop via Quick Share
  8. Xiaomi to Reportedly Refresh In-House Smartphone Chips Annually; Eyes Global Expansion of AI Assistant
  9. Hubble Constant Puzzle Deepens as Supernova and CMB Measurements Clash
  10. MacBook Neo Launched in India With 13-Inch Liquid Retina Display, Apple's A18 Pro Chip: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »