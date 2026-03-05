OnePlus 15T is all set to hit the market soon, and the company has posted many teasers offering clues about its display and rear camera details. Most recently, a company executive has revealed the phone's battery capacity, charging speed and dust and water resistance rating. The new model will offer a larger battery and improved durability than last year's OnePlus 13T. The OnePlus 15T will inherit key flagship features from the OnePlus 15. The OnePlus 15T is expected to feature a 6.3-inch display with a 165Hz refresh rate and could run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip.

OnePlus 15T Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a Weibo post, OnePlus China President Li Jie Louis (translated from Chinese) confirmed that the OnePlus 15T will feature a 7,500mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging. The battery uses Glacier Battery technology, which OnePlus co-developed with CATL, and is already present on a few existing models.

Photo Credit: Weibo

The 7,500mAh cell is a significant jump from the 6,260mAh battery available in the OnePlus 13T, which was launched in 2025. The existing model supports 80W fast charging. The OnePlus 15, for comparison, has a 7,300mAh battery while the OnePlus 15R features a 7,400mAh battery.

Further, Li Jie Louis announced that the OnePlus 15T will have top-tier IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K dust and water resistance ratings. The executive claims that it is the "only small-screen flagship on the market that simultaneously supports" this full range of dust and water resistance ratings. For comparison, the OnePlus 13T has an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance, while the flagship OnePlus 15 has similar IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings.

Previous teasers already revealed that the OnePlus 15T will have a slim, lightweight design with narrow bezels measuring just 1.xx mm on all four sides. It will ship with a LUMO periscope telephoto lens. The handset is confirmed to provide better heat management solutions than its predecessor.

OnePlus 15T is rumoured to feature a 6.32-inch screen with 1.5K resolution and 165Hz refresh rate. It is likely to include a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony Lytia 700 sensor and a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 sensor. It could run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, along with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage.