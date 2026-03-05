Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 was launched in India and other global markets in July 2025, along with the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is currently the flagship clamshell foldable handset in the company's Galaxy Z lineup. The phone is equipped with a 4.1-inch Super AMOLED display on the outside. Over the years, the South Korean tech conglomerate has refined the design of its clamshell foldables to offer more functionality with the cover screen on Galaxy Z Flip models. Now, the company appears to be working on another clamshell foldable handset, which might boast two displays on the outside.

Samsung's Patent Filing Suggests the Design of a Clamshell Foldable Phone

The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) website has published (via 91Mobiles) a new patent application on its website, indicating that Samsung could be working on a new clamshell foldable smartphone. The filing also includes multiple diagrams, hinting at the phone's design.

Samsung's patent document contains several figures showing the device's design

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ WIPO

However, the document neither reveals the name nor any features of the Samsung foldable. In terms of design, it is shown to feature a circular cutout on the front, which will reportedly house the secondary display cover display, next to the primary display on the front. Moreover, it appears the purported clamshell foldable appears with a dual rear camera setup, paired with an LED flash. It might also ship with two unspecified buttons, one on either sides of the handset.

If this Samsung clamshell foldable ever goes into production, it would be a major design shift from the company's current Galaxy Z Flip 7, which currently features a single 4.1-inch Super AMOLED display on the upper flap. Samsung's current flagship clamshell foldable was launched in India in July 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 1,09,999 for the base 12GB+256GB RAM and storage configuration. It is currently on sale in the country in Blue Shadow, Coral Red, Jetblack, and Mint colour options.

To recap, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 sports a 6.9-inch Full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X main foldable display on the inside, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate and up to 2,600 nits brightness level. Samsung's proprietary Exynos 2500 chipset, which is built on a 3nm process, powers the smartphone. It also features 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. It also carries a 50-megapixel main camera on the outside, paired with a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. The phone packs a 4,300mAh battery.

