Samsung Patent Hints at Potential Clamshell-Style Foldable With Two Cover Displays

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is the company’s current flagship clamshell-style foldable handset.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 March 2026 16:14 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 (pictured) features a dual rear camera setup

  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 was launched in India in July 2025
  • The patent document shows a dual rear camera unit
  • The company has yet to confirm the development
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 was launched in India and other global markets in July 2025, along with the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is currently the flagship clamshell foldable handset in the company's Galaxy Z lineup. The phone is equipped with a 4.1-inch Super AMOLED display on the outside. Over the years, the South Korean tech conglomerate has refined the design of its clamshell foldables to offer more functionality with the cover screen on Galaxy Z Flip models. Now, the company appears to be working on another clamshell foldable handset, which might boast two displays on the outside.

Samsung's Patent Filing Suggests the Design of a Clamshell Foldable Phone

The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) website has published (via 91Mobiles) a new patent application on its website, indicating that Samsung could be working on a new clamshell foldable smartphone. The filing also includes multiple diagrams, hinting at the phone's design.

samsung galaxy z flip patent wipo inline Samsung

Samsung's patent document contains several figures showing the device's design
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ WIPO

 

However, the document neither reveals the name nor any features of the Samsung foldable. In terms of design, it is shown to feature a circular cutout on the front, which will reportedly house the secondary display cover display, next to the primary display on the front. Moreover, it appears the purported clamshell foldable appears with a dual rear camera setup, paired with an LED flash. It might also ship with two unspecified buttons, one on either sides of the handset.

If this Samsung clamshell foldable ever goes into production, it would be a major design shift from the company's current Galaxy Z Flip 7, which currently features a single 4.1-inch Super AMOLED display on the upper flap. Samsung's current flagship clamshell foldable was launched in India in July 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 1,09,999 for the base 12GB+256GB RAM and storage configuration. It is currently on sale in the country in Blue Shadow, Coral Red, Jetblack, and Mint colour options.

To recap, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 sports a 6.9-inch Full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X main foldable display on the inside, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate and up to 2,600 nits brightness level. Samsung's proprietary Exynos 2500 chipset, which is built on a 3nm process, powers the smartphone. It also features 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. It also carries a 50-megapixel main camera on the outside, paired with a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. The phone packs a 4,300mAh battery.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and sleek IP48-rated design
  • One UI 8 brings plenty of handy AI features
  • Vibrant displays with thin borders
  • Battery lasts a day of heavy use
  • Bad
  • Hinge is a bit too stiff or rigid
  • Cover display experience underwhelming
  • Gets very hot when using the camera
  • Charging is relatively slow
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 review
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Cover Display 4.10-inch
Cover Resolution 948x1048 pixels
Processor 3.3 MHz deca-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2026 hub.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Samsung Foldable, Samsung
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Google Introduces Gemini 3.1 Flash-Lite as Its Fastest and Most Cost-Efficient AI Model

