Granny OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch the Village Mystery Thriller Online?

The mystery thriller Granny, directed by Vijaya Kumaran, follows a techie couple returning to their ancestral village, where they encounter an eerie old woman named Occhai.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 5 March 2026 16:20 IST
Granny OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch the Village Mystery Thriller Online?

Photo Credit: Sun NXT

The film Granny will start streaming from March 6 on Sun NXT.

  • Granny is a suspenseful village mystery directed by Vijaya Kumaran
  • The story follows a techie couple who return to their ancestral village
  • A mysterious old woman named Occhai hides a terrifying past
Granny is a village mystery story, directed by Vijaya Kumaran. This suspenseful film follows a modern techie couple who come back for a peaceful break from busy city life to their remote ancestral home. However, they soon experience a mysterious old woman named Occhai whose presence creates a disturbed atmosphere in the village. As hidden secrets begin to surface, the couple slowly realises that Occhai's past is deeply linked to a chilling village death and a truth that refuses to remain buried.

When and Where to Watch Granny

The film Granny will start streaming from March 6 on Sun NXT Viewers can watch the suspense thriller directly on the platform with a subscription, bringing the mysterious village story to audiences at home.

Trailer and Plot of Granny

The trailer shows a techie couple returning to their ancestral village, where meeting the mysterious Occhai reveals hidden secrets, a strange death, growing fear, and haunting truths.

Cast and Crew of Granny

Granny features performances by Dileepan, Gajaraj, and Master Ghanshyam. The film is directed by Vijaya Kumaran and written by Ku. Karthik and Vijaya Kumaran.

Reception of Granny

The mystery village thriller Granny has gained attention among viewers and currently holds an IMDb rating of 7.2 out of 10.

 

Comments

Further reading: Granny, suspense thriller, IMDb
Granny OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch the Village Mystery Thriller Online?
