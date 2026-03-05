Technology News
Realme Narzo Power 5G With 10,001mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme Narzo Power 5G runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 5 March 2026 11:52 IST
Realme Narzo Power 5G With 10,001mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Narzo Power 5G has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 main rear camera.

Realme Narzo Power 5G has been launched in India with a massive 10,001mAhh battery. The new Narzo series smartphone comes in two different colour options with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G chipset under the hood. It has a 6.78-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 6,500 nits peak brightness and carries a dual rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 main rear camera.

Realme Narzo Power 5G Price in India 

The Realme Narzo Power 5G is priced at Rs. 27,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 29,999.  It is released in Titan Silver and Titan Blue colourways.

As a launch offer, Realme is selling the base variant of the Realme Narzo Power 5G for a discounted price tag of Rs. 23,999, including a Rs. 3,000 bank offer and Rs. 1,000 additional discount. The top-end model will be available for Rs. 25,999. The sale of the phone will begin on March 5 at 12pm IST through Amazon and Realme's online store. 

As an introductory offer, the company is providing six months of no-cost EMI options. Initial buyers can get four years battery warranty worth Rs. 2,999. 

Realme Narzo Power 5G Specifications

Dual (SIM) Realme Narzo Power 5G ships with Android 16-based realme UI 7.0 and features a 6.8-inch (1,280x2,800 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate and  94 percent screen to body ratio. The display has HDR10+ certification and is touted to deliver up to 6500 nits peak brightness. 

The Realme Narzo Power 5G runs on a octa core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G chipset manufactured using a 4nm process. The chipset is paired with an Arm Mali-G615 GPU, up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS3.1 storage. 

On the rear, the Realme Narzo Power 5G has a dual camera unit featuring a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX882 sensor with autofocus and support for 2-axis OIS and an 8-megapixel secondary camera. It has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats.

Connectivity options available on the Realme Narzo Power 5G include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, 5G, Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS. Sensors onboard are proximity, ambient light, colour temperature sensor, e-compass, accelerometer, gyroscope, and IR blaster. It features an in-display optical fingerprint sensor. 

The battery is the standout feature of the Realme Narzo Power 5G, and it uses a 10,001mAh lithium-ion polymer cell. The battery supports a minimum endurance of 1,500 charge cycles, and it supports 80W wired fast charging using SUPERVOOC technology. The fast charging technology is claimed to fill the battery from 1 percent to 100 percent in around 85 minutes. 

The battery of the Realme Narzo Power 5G is advertised to deliver up to  31.2 hours of YouTube video playback, up to 21.4 hours of navigation time and up to 185.7 hours of Spotify music playback time on a single charge. With the Super Power Saving Mode, 5 percent battery is claimed to provide up to 218 minutes of calls or 46.8 hours of standby time.

Further, the Realme Narzo Power 5G has IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for protection against dust and water. The phone has Hi-Res Audio certification and Military-Grade Shock Resistance.

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2026 hub.

Further reading: Realme Narzo Power 5G, Realme Narzo Power
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
