Moto Watch Review: The Best Smartwatch Under Rs. 6,000 in 2026?

The Moto Watch brings a premium design, a dependable battery life, and a comfortable wear experience. But is it enough to last in this market?

Written by Rohan Pal, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 5 March 2026 11:42 IST
Moto Watch Review: The Best Smartwatch Under Rs. 6,000 in 2026?
Highlights
  • The Moto Watch brings a premium design language
  • The smartwatch offers a bright display
  • It offers a long-lasting battery life
Motorola is aggressively expanding its wings in India; at least that seems to be the goal in 2026. The brand entered the smartwatch segment this year with its latest Moto Watch. However, this is not the first time the brand tried its luck in this segment. The Moto 360 lineup was present before, with the 3rd-generation model introduced in India in 2021. Now, after a long pause, the brand is back again in this segment. The new Moto Watch comes with a price tag of Rs. 5,999 for the stainless steel version, while the leather version is available for Rs. 6,999. That being said, does it make sense to go for this smartwatch in this price segment? I got the chance to use the smartwatch for a long time, and here's what you need to know. 

Moto Watch Design: Premium and Comfortable

  • Case size - 47mm
  • Colours - Matte Black, Matte Silver
  • Dimensions and weight - 47x 47 x 12mm; 35 grams

Motorola hasn't cut any corners when it comes to the design. At this price, the smartwatch offers a premium feel thanks to its sandblasted aluminium frame. The smartwatch is available in two colour options, Matte Black and Matte Silver. However, you do get different strap options. 

6 Moto Watch

The Moto Watch is available in Black and Silver colour options.

 

First of all, we offer two stainless steel options: black and silver. Apart from this, you also get silicone strap options in Pantone-validated colours, including Pantone Volcanic Ash, Parachute Purple, and Herbal Green, while Mocha Mousse straps come in a leather finish. I really liked the fact that the company is giving two strap options, stainless steel and silicone, with the box, which is a rare thing in this segment.  

The Moto Watch is quite comfortable and lightweight when worn. The right side of the watch has a crown and a button. With a single click on the crown, you can open the menu, while long-pressing will give you the option to switch it on/off. The back side comes with all the sensors and charging pins. 

The smartwatch also has an IP68 rating, meaning it can be submerged in water up to 1.5 metres for 30 minutes. Moreover, the smartwatch also features 1ATM certification, which adds confidence in its durability. 

Moto Watch Display: Brighter and Sharper

  • Display Size - 1.4-inch
  • Display Type - OLED
  • Display Protection - Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Moving on to the display, the Moto Watch features a 1.4-inch round OLED screen. The smartwatch also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, which surely adds some peace of mind while using the device. The screen feels responsive enough for daily usage, and I didn't face much lag or stutter during the testing period. 

2 Moto Watch

The smartwatch features a 1.4-inch round OLED display.

 

However, I do want to highlight that the auto-brightness is not reliable. Moreover, the outdoor brightness is also decent at max with auto brightness. You may have to dial it up to max manually to get reasonable results. 

The screen offers vivid colours and crisp text, further enhancing the overall user experience of the smartwatch. The smartwatch also comes with an Always-On display, which works as intended. 

Moto Watch Software and Companion App: Easy to Use 

  • Companion app platforms - Android
  • App Name - Moto Watch

The Moto Watch runs on the company's proprietary platform. The user interface feels fluid, almost like WearOS, with all the animations and menus. A simple swipe up from the bottom will open the notifications, while a swipe from the top will bring up quick settings that have settings like brightness control, sound mode, DND, sleep mode, and more. 

4 Moto Watch

The smartwatch comes with Moto Watch application, which is only available on Android.

 

The crown allows you to open the menu and scroll through it. The whole animation feels smooth and fluid, which is a good thing. That said, you need to set the device up using the company's Moto Watch application. The app is only available on Android. 

The whole setting process is quite easy. The app interface is clean, and you get all the major details on the homepage, including the battery percentage. Scroll down to see tiles for watch faces, panels, apps, and more. There is also a dedicated Health tab, which offers clean tiles of your activity goal, sleep, night recharge, workout record, heart rate, stress, and more. My Page tab brings personal details, fitness goals, sync options, and more. 

Moto Watch Performance and Battery Life: Good Performance, Decent Battery Life

Memory and Storage - 512MB RAM + 4GB
Sensors - Accelerometer, Gyroscope, PPG sensor, Ambient light sensor, E-compass, and more
GPS - Yes (L1/L5)
Battery - Up to 13 days

For health tracking and other features, Motorola has partnered with Polar to deliver better health tracking. The most interesting part of this partnership is the Nightly Recharge Status feature, which includes ANS (Autonomic Nervous System). It basically shows how the body has recovered from training with sleep tracking. The feature offers some insights and a sleep score to help you get better sleep. 

3 Moto Watch

The smarwatch comes with a plethora of workout modes.

 

Moreover, the smartwatch also comes with dual-frequency GPS to enable route tracking without needing to be paired with a smartphone. However, the feature was hit-or-miss, to be honest. In most cases, it showed that “GNSS is connecting” for several minutes, and then failed to connect. This can be quite frustrating when you are just about to track your outdoor walking or running sessions. 

The smartwatch also comes with 10+ workout modes like outdoor walking, indoor walking, outdoor running, strength training, yoga, badminton, and more. You can quickly access the modes with the key next to the crown. That said, the whole tracking is a bit concerning here. I noticed the watch was counting steps way more than it should. Moreover, the same is the case with heart rate monitoring, as it is not as accurate as you find in smartwatches from Amazfit. 

5 Moto Watch

The smartwatch also features smooth user interface and long battery life.

 

Coming to battery life, this is where the smartwatch makes up for its flawed tracking. The company claims that the smartwatch can last up to 13 days. However, during testing, I comfortably got more than 7 days of battery life with AOD enabled. Moreover, the smartwatch takes almost 90 minutes to charge from 0 to 100 percent. On the downside, there is no battery saving mode here, which is an odd omission from the brand. 

Moto Watch Verdict 

To conclude, the Moto Watch offers a lot for the price in the budget segment. The smartwatch features a premium design, and the options of straps are surely stylish. The display looks good for the price, and the AOD support is a cherry on top. The battery life is good, and you won't need to charge it frequently.

 

That said, it does have its fair share of cons, and tracking is one of them. I hoped the Polar partnership would have made it better, but it does not seem that way. That said, if you are looking for a stylish smartwatch primarily for the watch-first experience, then you can surely consider this one. 

  • Good
  • Vibrant and bright display
  • Premium Design
  • Good battery life
  • Competitive pricing
  • Bad
  • Fitness tracking is way off
  • Charging speed could be better
Read detailed Motorola Moto Watch review
Strap Colour Matte Black, Matte Silver, Pantone Volcanic Ash, Pantone Parachute Purple, Pantone Herbal Garden, Pantone Mocha Mousse
Compatible OS Android 12 and newer
Strap Material Stainless Steel
Dial Shape Round
For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2026 hub.

Further reading: Moto Watch, Moto Watch Review
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal
OnePlus 15T Teasers Confirm Larger Battery, Faster Charging Speed and Higher IP Rating

