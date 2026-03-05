Nothing Headphone (a) was launched in global markets on Thursday, as the latest addition to its over-ear audio lineup. The new headphones have been introduced alongside the Nothing Phone 4a series as the second over-ear offering from the UK-based brand. The headphones are positioned as a more expressive and affordable alternative to the flagship Nothing Headphone 1, featuring a lightweight design, adaptive noise cancellation, and customisable controls with the brand's signature industrial aesthetic.

Nothing Headphone (a) Price, Availability

The Nothing Headphone (a) is priced at GBP 149 (roughly Rs. 18,200) in the UK, $199 in the US (roughly Rs. 18,200), and EUR 159 (roughly Rs. 17,000) in Europe. The headphones are available in three colour options — Black, White, Pink, and Yellow.

As per the brand, global pre-orders of the Headphone (a) will begin today (Thursday) through Nothing's official website and select retail partners. Open sales for the Black, White, and Pink variants are scheduled to begin on March 13, while the limited-edition Yellow colour option will go on sale starting April 6.

Nothing has yet to announce India pricing or availability of its latest over-ear headphones.

Nothing Headphone (a) Features, Specifications

The Nothing Headphone (a) has a lightweight design, weighing 310g, and comes with breathable memory foam ear cushions for extended comfort during listening sessions. The company says it has equipped the headphones with Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), which can automatically adjust the level of noise cancellation based on the environment.

For voice calls, the headphones use a three-microphone Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) system designed to isolate the user's voice while reducing background noise for clearer communication. It also has Static Spatial Audio technology, which is claimed to offer a surround sound-like experience, enhancing audio playback.

The headphones feature Nothing's physical control system integrated into the earcups. These include the Roller, Paddle, and Button controls, which allow users to adjust volume, switch modes, and navigate tracks with simple gestures. The Button also supports Channel Hop, enabling users to switch between apps and functions quickly.

Further, the Button control can be used as a Camera Shutter trigger, helping capture photos or start videos on a paired smartphone remotely. Users will be able to customise audio settings through the Nothing X companion app.

Battery life is one of the key highlights of the product, as claimed by the company. It can provide up to 135 hours of playback, equivalent to five days, on a single charge. The headphones also support fast charging, where five minutes of charge allows up to five hours of playback. The headphones carry an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance.