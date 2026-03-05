Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Nothing Headphone (a) Launched With Adaptive ANC, Customisable Controls: Price, Specifications

Nothing Headphone (a) Launched With Adaptive ANC, Customisable Controls: Price, Specifications

Nothing Headphone (a) comes with breathable memory foam ear cushions for extended comfort during listening sessions.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 March 2026 16:47 IST
Nothing Headphone (a) Launched With Adaptive ANC, Customisable Controls: Price, Specifications

The Nothing Headphone (a) has been introduced in five colours

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The headphones feature adaptive active noise cancellation
  • They include Nothing’s Roller and Paddle controls
  • Battery life is rated up to 135 hours
Advertisement

Nothing Headphone (a) was launched in global markets on Thursday, as the latest addition to its over-ear audio lineup. The new headphones have been introduced alongside the Nothing Phone 4a series as the second over-ear offering from the UK-based brand. The headphones are positioned as a more expressive and affordable alternative to the flagship Nothing Headphone 1, featuring a lightweight design, adaptive noise cancellation, and customisable controls with the brand's signature industrial aesthetic.

Nothing Headphone (a) Price, Availability

The Nothing Headphone (a) is priced at GBP 149 (roughly Rs. 18,200) in the UK, $199 in the US (roughly Rs. 18,200), and EUR 159 (roughly Rs. 17,000) in Europe. The headphones are available in three colour options — Black, White, Pink, and Yellow.

As per the brand, global pre-orders of the Headphone (a) will begin today (Thursday) through Nothing's official website and select retail partners. Open sales for the Black, White, and Pink variants are scheduled to begin on March 13, while the limited-edition Yellow colour option will go on sale starting April 6.

Nothing has yet to announce India pricing or availability of its latest over-ear headphones.

Nothing Headphone (a) Features, Specifications

The Nothing Headphone (a) has a lightweight design, weighing 310g, and comes with breathable memory foam ear cushions for extended comfort during listening sessions. The company says it has equipped the headphones with Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), which can automatically adjust the level of noise cancellation based on the environment.

For voice calls, the headphones use a three-microphone Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) system designed to isolate the user's voice while reducing background noise for clearer communication. It also has Static Spatial Audio technology, which is claimed to offer a surround sound-like experience, enhancing audio playback.

The headphones feature Nothing's physical control system integrated into the earcups. These include the Roller, Paddle, and Button controls, which allow users to adjust volume, switch modes, and navigate tracks with simple gestures. The Button also supports Channel Hop, enabling users to switch between apps and functions quickly.

Further, the Button control can be used as a Camera Shutter trigger, helping capture photos or start videos on a paired smartphone remotely. Users will be able to customise audio settings through the Nothing X companion app.

Battery life is one of the key highlights of the product, as claimed by the company. It can provide up to 135 hours of playback, equivalent to five days, on a single charge. The headphones also support fast charging, where five minutes of charge allows up to five hours of playback. The headphones carry an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2026 hub.

Further reading: Nothing Headphone a, Nothing Headphone A Price, Nothing Headphone a Sale Date, Nothing Headphone A Features, Nothing Headphone A Specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
WhatsApp Plus Paid Subscription Reportedly in Development With Additional Customisation Options, Up to 20 Pinned Chats

Related Stories

Nothing Headphone (a) Launched With Adaptive ANC, Customisable Controls: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 4a, Phone 4a Pro Launched in India at This Price
  2. Nothing Launches Headphone (a) With Adaptive ANC, Spatial Audio Support
  3. Vivo T5x 5G AnTuTu Score Exceeds 1 Million Points, Will Launch in India Soon
  4. Realme Narzo Power 5G With 10,001mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Moto Watch Review: The Best Smartwatch Under Rs. 6,000 in 2026?
  6. Lava Bold 2 5G India Launch Teased; Company Teases Design Ahead of Debut
  7. Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 Get Better Geekbench Scores Ahead of Debut
  8. Vivo X300 FE Launched as Global Version of This Chinese Smartphone
  9. OnePlus 15T Confirmed to Launch With a Larger Battery, Faster Charging
  10. Oppo Find N6 Key Features, Colourways Leaked Ahead of Imminent China Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI Teases GPT-5.4 AI Model Launch Just a Day After Releasing GPT-5.3 Instant
  2. Nothing Headphone (a) Launched With Adaptive ANC, Customisable Controls: Price, Specifications
  3. Granny OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch the Village Mystery Thriller Online?
  4. Andhaka OTT Release: Where to Watch the Telugu Drama-Thriller Online?
  5. Pookie OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Vijay Antony’s Romantic Drama Online?
  6. WhatsApp Plus Paid Subscription Reportedly in Development With Additional Customisation Options, Up to 20 Pinned Chats
  7. Samsung Patent Hints at Potential Clamshell-Style Foldable With Two Cover Displays
  8. Google Introduces Gemini 3.1 Flash-Lite as Its Fastest and Most Cost-Efficient AI Model
  9. Nothing Phone 4a Launched in India With Glyph Bar Interface Alongside Nothing Phone 4a Pro: Price, Specs
  10. Oppo Find N6 Key Features, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Imminent China Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »