Lava Bold 2 5G India Launch Teased; Company Teases Design Ahead of Debut

Lava Bold 5G was launched in India by the Noida-based smartphone maker in April last year. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with a 5,000mAh battery. Now, the tech firm has announced that it will soon unveil the successor to the handset in the country. Dubbed Lava Bold 2 5G, the upcoming phone is confirmed to go on sale in the country via an e-commerce platform. It is teased to carry a dual rear camera unit, paired with an LED flash. The company claims that the handset will feature a thin body, too.

Lava Bold 2 5G Will be Launched in India Soon

The Indian tech firm has confirmed that the Lava Bold 2 5G will be launched in India soon. Additionally, a dedicated microsite for the smartphone is now live on Amazon, confirming that it will be exclusively available for purchase online via the e-commerce platform. It appears with the tag line “Brighter, Slimmer, Bolder”. The company has also teased the design of the phone.

Lava Bold 2 5G appears in a black colourway

Photo Credit: Amazon/ Lava

It is shown to feature a dual rear camera setup, housed inside a rectangular camera module. The Lava Bold 2 5G will also sport an LED flash on the back. The phone will boast a flat frame and a flat rear panel. A power button and volume controls will be placed on the right side of the Lava Bold 2 5G. Other details about the handset, including its exact launch date, specifications, features, and pricing details, are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

The upcoming phone will succeed the Lava Bold 5G, which was launched in India in April 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 10,499 for the base 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage variant. It is offered in a Sapphire Blue colourway. To recap, the Lava Bold 5G sports a 6.67-inch 3D curved AMOLED display, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate. It packs a 5,000mAh battery, with support for 33W wired fast charging.

Powering the Lava Bold 5G is a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, along with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The phone also carries a 64-megapixel AI-backed primary camera on the back with a Sony sensor. It is equipped with a 16-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls. It ships with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.