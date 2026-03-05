Technology News
English Edition

Lava Bold 2 5G India Launch Teased; Company Teases Design Ahead of Debut

Lava Bold 2 5G will be available for purchase in India via Amazon.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 March 2026 13:36 IST
Lava Bold 2 5G India Launch Teased; Company Teases Design Ahead of Debut

Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Bold 2 5G will succeed last year's Lava Bold 5G (pictured) model

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Lava Bold 2 5G will boast a slim body
  • Lava Bold 2 5G is teased to feature a flat frame
  • The company has yet to reveal the launch date
Advertisement

Lava Bold 5G was launched in India by the Noida-based smartphone maker in April last year. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with a 5,000mAh battery. Now, the tech firm has announced that it will soon unveil the successor to the handset in the country. Dubbed Lava Bold 2 5G, the upcoming phone is confirmed to go on sale in the country via an e-commerce platform. It is teased to carry a dual rear camera unit, paired with an LED flash. The company claims that the handset will feature a thin body, too.

Lava Bold 2 5G Will be Launched in India Soon

The Indian tech firm has confirmed that the Lava Bold 2 5G will be launched in India soon. Additionally, a dedicated microsite for the smartphone is now live on Amazon, confirming that it will be exclusively available for purchase online via the e-commerce platform. It appears with the tag line “Brighter, Slimmer, Bolder”. The company has also teased the design of the phone.

lava bold 2 5g launch teased amazon inline Lava Bold 2 5G

Lava Bold 2 5G appears in a black colourway
Photo Credit: Amazon/ Lava

 

It is shown to feature a dual rear camera setup, housed inside a rectangular camera module. The Lava Bold 2 5G will also sport an LED flash on the back. The phone will boast a flat frame and a flat rear panel. A power button and volume controls will be placed on the right side of the Lava Bold 2 5G. Other details about the handset, including its exact launch date, specifications, features, and pricing details, are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

The upcoming phone will succeed the Lava Bold 5G, which was launched in India in April 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 10,499 for the base 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage variant. It is offered in a Sapphire Blue colourway. To recap, the Lava Bold 5G sports a 6.67-inch 3D curved AMOLED display, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate. It packs a 5,000mAh battery, with support for 33W wired fast charging.

Powering the Lava Bold 5G is a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, along with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The phone also carries a 64-megapixel AI-backed primary camera on the back with a Sony sensor. It is equipped with a 16-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls. It ships with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2026 hub.

Further reading: Lava Bold 2 5G, Lava Bold 2 5G India Launch, Lava Bold 2 5G Specifications, Lava Bold 5G Specifications, Lava Bold 5G, Lava
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
OnePlus 16, iQOO 16, Redmi K100 Pro Max Tipped to Launch at Higher Prices This Year
Lava Bold 2 5G India Launch Teased; Company Teases Design Ahead of Debut
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 4a, Phone 4a Pro Launched in India at This Price
  2. Nothing Launches Headphone (a) With Adaptive ANC, Spatial Audio Support
  3. Vivo T5x 5G AnTuTu Score Exceeds 1 Million Points, Will Launch in India Soon
  4. Realme Narzo Power 5G With 10,001mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. WhatsApp Plus Could Soon Let You Pay to Access These Features
  6. OnePlus 15T Confirmed to Launch With a Larger Battery, Faster Charging
  7. Infinix Note 60 Ultra With Pininfarina Design Launched at MWC 2026
  8. Moto Watch Review: The Best Smartwatch Under Rs. 6,000 in 2026?
  9. Lava Bold 2 5G India Launch Teased; Company Teases Design Ahead of Debut
  10. Oppo Find N6 Key Features, Colourways Leaked Ahead of Imminent China Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI Teases GPT-5.4 AI Model Launch Just a Day After Releasing GPT-5.3 Instant
  2. Nothing Headphone (a) Launched With Adaptive ANC, Customisable Controls: Price, Specifications
  3. Granny OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch the Village Mystery Thriller Online?
  4. Andhaka OTT Release: Where to Watch the Telugu Drama-Thriller Online?
  5. Pookie OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Vijay Antony’s Romantic Drama Online?
  6. WhatsApp Plus Paid Subscription Reportedly in Development With Additional Customisation Options, Up to 20 Pinned Chats
  7. Samsung Patent Hints at Potential Clamshell-Style Foldable With Two Cover Displays
  8. Google Introduces Gemini 3.1 Flash-Lite as Its Fastest and Most Cost-Efficient AI Model
  9. Nothing Phone 4a Launched in India With Glyph Bar Interface Alongside Nothing Phone 4a Pro: Price, Specs
  10. Oppo Find N6 Key Features, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Imminent China Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »