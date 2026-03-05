Pookie OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Vijay Antony’s Romantic Drama Online?

Technology News
Pookie is a light-hearted romantic drama about a couple struggling with the idea of breaking up while still holding onto their feelings. Starring Vijay Antony and Ajay Dhishan, the film premieres on ZEE5 on March 13, 2026.

Updated: 5 March 2026 16:18 IST
Photo Credit: ZEE5

You can watch Pookie now on March 13, 2026, on the OTT Zee5.

Highlights
  • Pookie will premiere on ZEE5 on March 13, 2026.
  • The film explores modern relationship confusion and breakup dilemmas.
  • Vijay Antony introduces his nephew Ajay Dhishan in the lead role.
Pookie is a light-hearted drama based on relationship struggles. The couple wants to break up because of the suffocating relationship pattern. They start to dislike each other later on. However, the boy feels the first to break up but finds it difficult to say. Eventually, when he does so, the girls also have the same thoughts. She supports him in his decision. He further realises that he cannot leave her. Then their journey of reconciliation begins. However, still in the back of their mind, they want to break up.

When and Where to Watch

You can watch Pookie now on March 13, 2026, on the OTT Zee5.

Trailer and Plot

Pookie is a humorous and emotionally relatable journey that catches the couple between wanting to separate and realise they might still hold onto each other. They have confusion in their head as they still have affection, yet their minds contradict. It is the scenario of modern relationships that has been portrayed. Pookie is a Gen Z kind of love tale in which there is no acceptance despite having strong affection towards each other.

Cast and Crew

Vijay Antony is in the main lead in the movie. Ajay Dhishan is the main lead. Sunil, Vivek Prasanna, Pandiarajan, R K Dhanusha, and Shiyara are also playing significant characters. It has been directed by Ganesh Chandhrra. The writer of Pookie is Puthiya Parithi. It has been producedby Fatima Vijay Antony under the banner of Vijay Antony Film Corporation.

Reception

Vijay Antony is launching his nephew for the first time. The film creates buzz because of its young and new cast, and also because of the relatable story.

 

Further reading: Pookie, romantic drama, ZEE5, IMDb
