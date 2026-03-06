March has just stepped in, and so the OTT platforms are ready to drop fresh releases for the week. With the fresh wave arrives releases like Anil Kapoor starrer Subedar, Gandhi Talks, Young Sherlock, and more. Whether you're planning to watch a gripping thriller drama or a light-hearted romance, diverse genres are dropping this week. So, grab your popcorn and get comfortable, as we've curated the list of the biggest OTT releases of the week, which you certainly will not regret spending hours on your screens.

OTT Releases This Week

Subedaar

Release Date: March 5th, 2026

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Genre: Action, Drama

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Mona Singh

Written and directed by Suresh Triveni, Subedaar is an intense action drama film that revolves around a grieving retired army officer who lost his wife in a road accident, and shares a disturbed relationship with his daughter. To restart his life, he accepted the job offered by his friend, only to make things better in his family. However, the plot takes a dark turn when his job confronts him with a local syndicate of illegal sand mining. Further, the instances turn personal, and the story of seeking revenge comes with high-voltage drama and action.

Gandhi Talks

Release Date: March 6th, 2026

OTT Platform: Zee 5

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Aditi Rao Hydari, Arvind Swami, Mahesh Manjrekar

Gandhi Talks is a silent comedy drama film that revolves around Mahadev (Played by Vijay Sethupathi), an unemployed man who resides in a chawl with his ailing mother. Mahadev's need for Rs. 50,000 for a government job turns his life upside down when he decides to take the wrong way. He, along with a local thief (Portrayed by Arvind Swami), attempts to rob a wealthy business tycoon, Mohan Bosman. However, Bosman himself is struggling with personal and financial losses. As the two collide, the intersection within the plot then explores themes of greed, corruption, and social inequality.

Jab Khuli Kitaab

Release Date: March 6th, 2026

OTT Platform: Zee 5

Genre: Romance, Drama

Cast:Pankaj Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Aparshakti Khurana

This is a romance comedy drama film that centres around a couple, Gopal and Anusuya, married for decades, whose life takes a turn after a shocking revelation that reveals Anusuya's unfaithfulness years ago. Despite their years of marriage and growing age, Gopal decides to divorce Anusuya. The film delves deeper and explores themes of long-term relationships, second chances, and emotions.

Release Date: March 6th, 2026

OTT Platform: Netflix

Genre: Biography

Cast: Vineet Kumar Singh, Vikram Kochhar, Girija Oak

Produced by The Viral Factory (TVF), Hello Bacchon is a biographical drama series that revolves around the life of Alakh Pandey, founder of PhysicsWallah. This series explores Alakh Pandey's journey of becoming one of the most beloved teachers and how he inspired millions by making education accessible to all students through online learning. The series consists of 5 episodes, and the sequences are highly promising and thought-provoking.

Release Date: March 6th, 2026

OTT Platform: Netflix

Genre: Romance, Drama

Cast: Abishan Jeevinth, Anaswara Rajan, Theni Murugan, RJ Ananthi

Written and directed by Madhan, With Love is a light-hearted Tamil romance drama film that revolves around Sathya, a designer from Chennai who keeps ignoring the marriage proposal, while on the other side is Monisha, a social media influencer. Their life takes a worthy twist when the duo is sent on a blind date and realizes they belong to the same school. However, before commitment, they decide to confront their pasts and meet their past for closure. That's when the misunderstandings and insecurities grab their space. The film explores their reunion, navigating their relationship, and the chances.

Om Shanthi Shanti Shantihi

Release Date: March 4th, 2026

OTT Platform: Aha

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Cast: Tharun Bhascker, Eesha Rebba, Surabhi Prabhavathi, Brahmaji

Written and directed by A.R. Sanjeev, Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi is a Telugu comedy-drama film that centres around a young woman who is trapped in a violent marriage where she encounters domestic violence. However, the film takes a twist when she decides to fight against her husband and his toxic behavior, while fighting against the societal patriarchy. The film further explores her journey of attaining empowerment and independence from a troubled marriage.

Release Date: March 6th, 2026

OTT Platform: Sun NXT

Genre: Thriller

Cast: Indrajith Sukumaran, Aju Varghese, Divya Pillai, Reba Monica John

Dheeram is an Indrajith Sukumaran starrer Malayalam thriller film that revolves around an ACP, who is tasked to investigate the series of murders that have shaken the entire city of Kozhikode. However, while he hunts down the psycho killer, he is confronted by shocking truths and the motive behind his killing. The sequences of the film are packed with dark, intense crime and action.

Devagudi

Release Date: March 3rd, 2026

OTT Platform: Sun NXT

Genre: Drama

Cast: Abhinav Shaurya, Raghu Kunche, Anushree

Written and directed by Bellam Ramakrishna Reddy, Devagudi is a Telugu rural action drama film that revolves around two childhood friends whose bond was strained due to caste divisions. Now, they must navigate their strained relationship while fighting the circumstances and the violence surfacing around them. The sequences from the film are worth watching and packed with action.

Vikram on Duty

Release Date: March 6th, 2026

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Cast: Nikhil Maliyakkal, Gayatri Chaganti, Ashu Reddy, Raghu, Arya,

Produced by Praveen S. Kadiyala and Anil Kadiyala, this series revolves around an unconventional police inspector who embarks on an investigation to solve a high-stakes risk. His approach then takes a turn when he breaks the rules and confronts the criminal networks, only to offer justice to the victim. The sequences are promised to be packed with high-voltage action, and the suspense that guarantees to keep the audience glued to their screens.

War Machine

Release Date: March 6th, 2026

OTT Platform: Netflix

Genre: Sci-Fi, Action

Cast: Alan Ritchson, Dennis Quaid, Stephan James, Jai Courtney

Directed by Patrick Hughes, War Machine is a 2026 Sci-Fi action drama film that revolves around an Elite Ranger team who, during their training exercise, are confronted by a deadly force that unexpectedly lands in their lives. Now, they must navigate their lives to fight for their survival against this dangerous and potentially AI-driven entity.

Young Sherlock

Release Date: March 4th, 2026

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Genre: Suspense, Action

Cast: Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Zine Tseng, Holly Cattle, James Sobol Kelly

Set in the backdrop of 1870s Oxford University, this series will revolve around the emergence of the world's best detective, Sherlock Holmes. The plot follows 19-year-old Sherlock, who is disgraced after being framed for a murder at the university, putting his freedom at stake. To prove his innocence, he embarks on a quest to solve his case and find the real culprit. However, this decision of his leads him to uncover a global conspiracy where he will be witnessed travelling through the countries and his journey of becoming the best detective.

