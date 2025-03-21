This week, the streaming platforms are welcoming the audience with fresh content. They are offering viewers a diverse mix of action thrillers, crime dramas, musicals and Oscar-winning films. If you're in the mood for high-stakes aerial combat, gripping police investigations or a heartwarming story of friendship, there's something you can find for yourself and binge-watch over the weekend. Here's a detailed look at the biggest OTT releases this week and where to watch them!

OTT Releases This Week

Sky Force

Release Date: March 21

March 21 Genre: Action, Thriller

Action, Thriller Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Cast: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur, Sharad Kelkar, Mohit Chauhan, Manish Choudhary, Varun Badola

Inspired by true events, Sky Force brings to life India's first and most lethal airstrike at Pakistan's Sargodha airbase during the Indo-Pak war of 1965. The film shows the story of Squadron Leader T. Krishna Vijaya, based on real-life hero Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya, the only Indian Air Force officer to receive the Maha Vir Chakra posthumously. It comes with high-octane aerial combat sequences. With a gripping narrative this war thriller delivers an intense cinematic experience.

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter

Release Date: March 20

March 20 Genre: Crime, Thriller, Drama

Crime, Thriller, Drama Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Cast: Jeet Madnani, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Saswata Chatterjee, Ritwik Bhowmik, Aadil Khan, Chitrangada Singh, Parambrata Chatterjee, Aakanksha Singh, Mimoh Chakraborty, Pooja Chopra

Set in early 2000s Bengal, Khakee: The Bengal Chapter takes place in a city controlled by crime syndicates and corrupt politicians. At the centre of it all is one ruthless don, named, Shankar Barua, also known as Bagha, whose influence runs deep. But change is imminent as an honest police officer, Arjun Maitra, takes charge to dismantle the crime scene. This crime drama explores the battle between power and justice in a system filled with corruption.

Officer on Duty

Release Date: March 20

March 20 Genre: Action, Thriller

Action, Thriller Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Cast: Kunchacko Boban, Priyamani, Jagadish, Vishak Nair, Aadukalam Naren, Vaisakh Shankar, Vishnu G. Warrier, Ramzan Muhammed, Leya Mammen, Aishwarya Raj, Amit Eapen

Officer on Duty follows police inspector Harishankar, who struggles with anger issues that lead to his demotion. Now serving as a Circle Inspector, he is assigned to a case involving a jewellery racket run by KSRTC conductor Chandrababu. As he looks deeper into it, he discovers a more sinister crime led by the real mastermind, Christy Savio. The film mixes investigative drama with thrilling action, keeping viewers on edge as Harishankar fights to expose the truth.

Kanneda

Release Date: March 21

March 21 Genre: Crime, Drama

Crime, Drama Where to Watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Cast: Parmish Verma, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Ranvir Shorey, Arunoday Singh, Aadar Malik, Jasmin Bajwa, Christopher Kouros, Natasha Powell, Miguel Andrew Fish, Nirav Mehta, Suhani Dhanki

Kanneda gives us a glimpse into the life of Nimma, a Punjabi immigrant who escapes the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and moves to Canada, hoping for a fresh start. But his struggles continue as he battles identity crises, discrimination and the many harsh realities of being an immigrant. His life takes a dangerous turn when he gets entangled with Toronto's criminal underworld. This incident forces him to make tough choices for survival.

Wicked

Release Date: March 22

March 22 Genre: Fantasy, Musical, Drama

Fantasy, Musical, Drama Where to Watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Cast: Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, Peter Dinklage, Andy Nyman, Courtney Mae-Briggs, Bowen Yang, Bronwyn James, Aaron Teoh Guan Ti, Shaun Prendergast, Keala Settle, Sharon D. Clarke, Jenna Boyd, Colin Michael Carmichael

Wicked transports viewers to the magical Land of Oz. In this movie, we see two unlikely friends, Elphaba and Glinda. They form a deep bond despite their contrasting personalities. Elphaba is born with green skin and is constantly misunderstood. Glinda on the other hand enjoys fame and admiration. Their journey takes a dramatic turn when they encounter the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, testing their friendship in unexpected ways.

Anora

Release Date: March 17

March 17 Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Where to Watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Cast: Mikey Madison, Mark Eydelshteyn, Yura Borisov, Karren Karagulian, Vache Tovmasyan, Darya Ekamasova, Aleksei Serebryakov, Luna Sofía Miranda, Lindsey Normington, Vincent Radwinsky

The Oscar-winning Anora follows the tumultuous journey of a young escort from Brooklyn whose life spirals into chaos after a whirlwind romance with Ivan, the son of a Russian oligarch. Their impulsive Vegas wedding is met with fierce opposition from Ivan's powerful parents, setting off a chain of dramatic events. Packed with razor-sharp humour, compelling performances, and a gripping narrative, the film is an emotional rollercoaster that explores love, power and family dynamics in a world of extreme privilege.

Dragon

Release Date: March 23

March 23 Genre: Coming-of-Age, Rom-Com, Drama

Coming-of-Age, Rom-Com, Drama Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Cast: Pradeep Ranganathan, Anupama Parameshwaran, Kayadu Lohar, K. S. Ravi Kumar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, VJ Siddhu, Harshath Khan, Mariam George, Indhumathy Manigandan, P. L. Thenappan, George Maryan

Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, the film shows us the journey of Ragavan. He was once a studious computer science student who the spirals into recklessness after facing rejection from his long-time crush. After this he is dubbed as "Dragon" on campus for his rebellious antics, he racks up 48 backlogs. This leads to failure in both studies and career. A devastating breakup pushes him into a world of deception, but when his lies start getting out, he is forced to confront his choices.

Other OTT Releases This Week