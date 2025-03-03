Anora OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Oscar-Winning Film Online?

The much-acclaimed film Anora, directed by Sean Baker, is set for its digital release in India. The romantic comedy, which secured five Academy Awards at the 97th Oscars, has been highly anticipated by audiences following its theatrical run. Featuring Mikey Madison and Mark Eydelshteyn in the lead roles, the film narrates the unexpected romance between a young stripper and the son of a Russian billionaire. With its unique storyline and critical acclaim, Anora has been compared to classic romantic films and continues to generate discussions worldwide.

When and Where to Watch Anora

According to reports, Anora will make its OTT debut on JioHotstar on March 17. The announcement was part of the streaming platform's official watchlist for March, confirming that the Oscar-winning film will be available for digital streaming in mid-March.

Official Trailer and Plot of Anora

The trailer of Anora has highlighted its mix of romance and social commentary, capturing the essence of its unconventional love story. The film revolves around Anora “Ani” Mikheeva, a 23-year-old stripper from Brighton Beach, and Ivan “Vanya” Zakharov, the carefree son of a wealthy Russian oligarch. Initially a transactional relationship, their bond deepens, leading to an impulsive marriage in Las Vegas. However, their happiness is short-lived as Vanya's powerful family intervenes, setting off a dramatic turn of events.

Cast and Crew of Anora

Anora has been helmed by Sean Baker, who also took on the roles of writer, producer, and editor. The film's cast includes Mikey Madison as Anora, Mark Eydelshteyn as Vanya, and supporting performances by Yura Borisov, Karren Karagulian, Vache Tovmasyan, and Aleksei Serebryakov.

Reception of Anora

The film received critical acclaim, winning the Palme d'Or at the 77th Cannes Film Festival before dominating the Oscars with five wins, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actress for Mikey Madison. The film was made on a budget of $6 million and grossed $41 million worldwide. Its success was further cemented with awards from the Producers Guild of America and the Writers Guild of America.