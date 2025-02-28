Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick are set to reprise their roles in 'Another Simple Favor,' the sequel to the 2018 thriller 'A Simple Favor.' The upcoming film, directed by Paul Feig, will premiere on March 7 at the South by Southwest Film & TV Festival before making its way to Prime Video. The storyline takes the characters to the stunning island of Capri, where secrets, deception, and crime unfold against the backdrop of an opulent wedding. The film is a co-production between Amazon MGM Studios and Lionsgate, with a cast featuring returning and new faces.

When and Where to Watch 'Another Simple Favor'

The much-awaited sequel will be available for streaming exclusively on Prime Video starting May 1. The film is accessible to all Amazon Prime subscribers at no additional cost.

Official Trailer and Plot of 'Another Simple Favor'

The recently released teaser trailer offers glimpses of the suspense and drama awaiting viewers. The plot follows Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Blake Lively) as they reunite in Capri for Emily's extravagant wedding to a wealthy Italian businessman. While the event promises glamour and luxury, darker undertones emerge as murder and betrayal become inevitable. The tension between the characters is evident in the trailer, hinting at unresolved conflicts from the past.

Cast and Crew of 'Another Simple Favor'

Alongside Lively and Kendrick, Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells, and Bashir Salahuddin return from the first film. New additions to the cast include Michele Morrone, Elizabeth Perkins, Allison Janney, Alex Newell, Aparna Nancherla, and Kelly McCormack. Paul Feig directs the film, with a screenplay co-written by Jessica Sharzer and Laeta Kalogridis. Sharzer, known for adapting Darcey Bell's novel into the original film, continues her role as a writer for the sequel.