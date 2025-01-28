The romantic comedy Mere Husband Ki Biwi featuring Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh is set for a theatrical release on February 21, 2025. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, known for films like Happy Bhag Jayegi and Pati Patni Aur Woh, the film will soon follow its cinema run with an OTT release. It is reported that the movie could be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar once the theatre screenings conclude. The movie promises a unique take on the complexities of modern relationships.

When and Where to Watch Mere Husband Ki Biwi

As per a report by IndiaTimes, After its release in theatres, Mere Husband Ki Biwi is reported to stream on Disney+ Hotstar. The OTT debut will follow the film's theatrical journey, which is set to begin on February 21, 2025.

Official Trailer and Plot of Mere Husband Ki Biwi

The trailer for the film was released earlier, offering a glimpse into the chaotic dynamics of the characters' lives. It highlights the complex relationships and humorous situations that unfold, promising a light-hearted ride. The plot revolves around a love story involving multiple layers of emotions, with a tagline suggesting that it's not a love triangle but a "love circle." The film is expected to take audiences through a journey of relationships filled with laughter and emotional moments.

Cast and Crew of Mere Husband Ki Biwi

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Mere Husband Ki Biwi brings together a talented cast, with Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh playing the lead roles. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh under Pooja Entertainment, the film is expected to entertain with its intriguing mix of comedy and drama.