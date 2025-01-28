Technology News
Mere Husband Ki Biwi OTT Release: Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar's Film Might Stream on Disney+ Hotstar

Mere Husband Ki Biwi, starring Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar, will hit the cinemas on February 21, 2025.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 January 2025 21:46 IST


Photo Credit: IMDb

Mere Husband Ki Biwi is reported to stream on this OTT platform

Highlights
  • Arjun Kapoor headlines Mere Husband Ki Biwi with Bhumi Pednekar
  • The romantic comedy hits theatres on February 21, 2025
  • Disney+ Hotstar to stream the film post its theatrical run
The romantic comedy Mere Husband Ki Biwi featuring Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh is set for a theatrical release on February 21, 2025. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, known for films like Happy Bhag Jayegi and Pati Patni Aur Woh, the film will soon follow its cinema run with an OTT release. It is reported that the movie could be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar once the theatre screenings conclude. The movie promises a unique take on the complexities of modern relationships.

When and Where to Watch Mere Husband Ki Biwi

As per a report by IndiaTimes, After its release in theatres, Mere Husband Ki Biwi  is reported to stream on Disney+ Hotstar. The OTT debut will follow the film's theatrical journey, which is set to begin on February 21, 2025.

Official Trailer and Plot of Mere Husband Ki Biwi

The trailer for the film was released earlier, offering a glimpse into the chaotic dynamics of the characters' lives. It highlights the complex relationships and humorous situations that unfold, promising a light-hearted ride. The plot revolves around a love story involving multiple layers of emotions, with a tagline suggesting that it's not a love triangle but a "love circle." The film is expected to take audiences through a journey of relationships filled with laughter and emotional moments.

Cast and Crew of Mere Husband Ki Biwi

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Mere Husband Ki Biwi brings together a talented cast, with Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh playing the lead roles. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh under Pooja Entertainment, the film is expected to entertain with its intriguing mix of comedy and drama.

 

Further reading: Mere Husband Ki Biwi, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More

