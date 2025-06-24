Azadi OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Malayalam Thriller Online?

A Malayalam-origin film is going to launch on the OTT soon, named Azadi. The story shows a hospital-bound jailbreak or redemption, which involves a lot of drama and thrills. There is the story of justice, family tries, survival, freedom, and revenge, which captivates the audience throughout. A pregnant woman named Ganga is admitted to a medical college, where her husband Raghu arranges for insiders to escape from the hospital in 24 hours. There is tension in the movie that keeps you clutch to the seat till the end.

When and Where to Watch Azadi

With the release of official banners, it is clear that it is going to be released in SUN NXT on June 27. Its official release in theatres was on May 23, 2025.

Trailer and Plot of Azadi

You can see a glimpse of Azadi, where, in a hospital setup, you can find a pregnant woman whose husband is trying to arrange an escape from there. Raveena plays the role of an expecting mother and makes a plan to kill the son of an influential politician in their own home. Lal is portraying the role of his father and seeks her retribution. Sreenath Bhasi is helping her to get out of jail. There is a police officer who is portrayed by Vani Viswanath in this narrative.

Cast and Crew of Azadi

The director of the film is Jo George, who made his first film as the director. He also plays the role of Saiju Kurup in the movie. The other cast members are Vijayakumar, Gilu Joseph, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Mala Parvathi, T G Ravi, Rajesh Sharma, Boban Samuel, Asha Madathil, and Shobi Thilakan. The screenplay has been taken care of by Sagar. It has been produced by Faizal Raja under Little Crew Production.

Reception and Buzz of Azadi

This movie got blended views from both the viewers and critics and has an IMDB rating of 8.2. This gripping and captivating storyline is filled with actions, emotions and mystery.