The OTT platforms are set to release some of the most anticipated movies and series this week, including Desi Bling, Warrant, System, and more.
As the weekend rolls in, the OTT platforms are also ready to drop some of the most anticipated and fresh releases. Whether you are in the mood to watch a gripping thriller or wish to keep the weekend light with a romance drama, this week is set to serve each mood. From Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: Raw and Uncut version, to Karan Kundra's Desi Bling, the OTT platforms are set to entertain every kind of viewer. Take a look at the top releases.
Release Date: May 22, 2026
OTT Platform: Netflix, JioHotstar Genre: Action, Thriller
Cast: Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is an action film that follows a spy named Hamza Ali Mazar (Ranveer Singh), who embarks on an undercover mission in Karachi's underworld. Under the Dhurandhar operation, as he infiltrates the terror networks, he is confronted by the gangsters, an ISI agent, and a corrupt police officer. The film is inspired by true events, and the sequences of the film keep the viewers glued to their seats. .
Release Date: May 20th, 2026
OTT Platform: Netflix
Genre: Reality, Drama
Cast: Karan Kundra, Tejasswi Prakash, Rizwan Sajan, Shilpa Shetty
Set in the backdrop of Dubai, this series will revolve around showcasing the luxurious lives of wealthy Indian expats in Dubai. Also, to make it even more watchable, Karan Kundra and Tejasswi Prakash will join them. The series will explore the lifestyle of celebrities and billionaires, where there will be high-stakes drama, relationship conflicts, and changing social alliances, all while navigating their way through the social hierarchy.
Release Date: May 22nd, 2026
OTT Platform: Zee 5
Genre: Crime, Thriller
Cast: Anshuman Pushkar, Upendra Chauhan, Kumud Mishra, Prateek Kashyap
Directed by Jai Basant Singh, Satrangi is a crime thriller series that is centred around Bablu Mahto, whose father, a Launda Nach dancer, is murdered. Devastated by the loss, he then embarks on a journey of retaliation and fights against a powerful family. However, soon the dynamics will change as the plot does not stick to revenge, but also explores his journey to obtain control over the corrupt systems.
Release Date: May 22nd, 2026
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Genre: Courtroom, Thriller
Cast: Sonakshi Sinha, Jyotika, Preeti Agrawal, Ashutosh Gowarikar
This courtroom thriller drama will follow two women, Neha Rajvansh (Played by Sonakshi Sinha), an ambitious public prosecutor, and Sarika Rawat (Played by Jyotika), a courtroom stenographer, as they join hands and unite together to fight against the system and expose the buried secrets. Their alliance will challenge the powerful advisories and uncover deep-rooted injustice. Also, Neha, holding a strong, privileged legacy, will have to navigate her way through tough choices where either she must hold her standing or challenge the system that holds it strong enough.
Release Date: May 22nd, 2026
OTT Platform: Zee 5
Genre: Thriller
Cast: Prasanth Pandiyaraj, Aruldoss, Kaali Venkat, Namritha Mv
Created by Vignesh Natarajan, this is a thriller series that will centre around a soft constable, who has often been overlooked due to his respect for the department. However, after facing humiliation from the department, he is forced to take on the transformation from a soft-spoken to a feared enforcer of the law. But what happens next turns into an epic chaos.
Release Date: May 22nd, 2026
OTT Platform: Sony LIV
Genre: Romance, Comedy
Cast: Sharafudheen, Kalyani Panicker, Jagadish, Sreejaya Nair
Set in the backdrop of Adoor, Kerala, this film follows an all-men household, where the eldest son falls for a woman and convinces families to get married. However, what the couple expected to begin as a tale of romance soon turns into chaos and frustration. Overburdened by domestic pressures and interference, the conflicts begin to surface around the couple and family. The film then delves deep into the lives of newlyweds and offers an epic entertainer to the audience.
Release Date: May 20th, 2026
OTT Platform: Aha Tamil
Genre: Horror, Thriller
Cast: Fredrick John, Aryaa Palak, Edward Rajan, Sreeja Ravi
Setin the backdrop of Asthinapuram, a hilly village, this film revolves around Sagar (Played by Fredrick John), who visits the place only to meet his crush, Alisha (Played by Ayraa). However, things take an unexpected turn when he meets Marcelin, Alisha's mother, and finds her behaving unnaturally. Soon, Marcelin began to terrorize the locals and his family. Only then is Sagar confronted by a shocking dark curse that has been carried since the East India Company era. Now, he must navigate his way to heal Marcelin and battle the legacy that has been the cause of destruction within the village.
Release Date: May 22nd, 2026
OTT Platform: Zee 5
Genre: Crime, Dark Comedy
Cast: Nagendra Baby, Getup Srinu, Ravi Teja Nannimala
Created by Shoban Chittuprolu, Mumu Copulam is a crime comedy series that revolves around two cops who embark on an investigation to find a prized rooster, when suddenly it goes missing. However, what begins as a search for a rooster soon turns into the uncovering of a big conspiracy. The sequences are a perfect blend of comedy, drama, and crime, followed by a strong star cast.
Release Date: May 19th, 2026
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Genre: Horror, Thriller
Cast: Jack Reynor, Laia Costa, May Calamawy, Natalie Grace
Directed by Lee Cronin, The Mummy is a 2026 horror thriller film that revolves around the Cannon family, whose lives turn upside down when their long-lost daughter returns eight years later, after being abducted in Egypt. However, what should have been an immense joy soon takes a turn into horror, as their daughter comes with a possessed entity, and impacts the family by confronting destruction and a demon.
Release Date: May 20th, 2026
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Genre: Action, Thriller
Cast: John Krasinski, Wendell Pierce, Sienna Miller, Max Beesley
Directed by Andrew Bernstein, this is an intense action-thriller film that is centred around retired Jack Ryan, whose reunion with the CIA operatives becomes an adventure when he, along with his team, must navigate his way to stop an enemy from detonating a bomb in London and save humanity. However, what unfolds next opens up about the revenge behind the threat. The sequences are packed with ultimate drama and action.
Release Date: May 19th, 2026
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Google Play
Genre: Fantasy, Adventure
Cast: Brie Larson, Virginia Dare Jelenic, Benny Safdie
This is an epic animated fantasy adventure film that centres around a cosmic rescue mission, where Mario must travel across space to save the princess and the universe from the threat named Bowser. Furthermore, the plot takes a turn when he abducts the cosmic guardian Rosalina, only to create a weapon to destroy the universe.
|Title
|Streaming Platform
|Release Date
|Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed
|Apple TV+
|May 20th, 2026
|Sathi Leelavathi
|Sun NXT
|May 20th, 2026
|SkyMed Season 4
|Paramount Plus
|May 21st, 2026
|The Boys Finale Episode
|Amazon Prime Video
|May 20th, 2026
|Uthutha Herolu
|ETv Win
|May 21st, 2026
|Ishqan De Lekhe
|Chaupal
|May 21st, 2026
|The Boroughs
|Netflix
|May 21st, 2026
|Ladies First
|Netflix
|May 22nd, 2026
|Who's Your Gynac? Season 2
|Amazon MX Player
|May 22nd, 2026
|Panda Plan 2
|Lionsgate Play
|May 22nd, 2026
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