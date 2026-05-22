Oppo Reno 16 and Reno 16 Pro are confirmed to launch in China on May 25. Now, Oppo appears to have secured multiple regulatory certifications for the Reno 16, hinting at a global release. The standard Reno 16 has surfaced on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website, TUV SUD website, and the UAE's Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) website, indicating an upcoming release in multiple international markets outside China. The Chinese variant of Reno 16 is confirmed to ship with a triple rear camera unit and up to 16GB RAM, and up to 1TB storage.

Oppo Reno 16 Heads for International Release

The global variant of Oppo Reno 16 popped up on the BIS website with model number CPH2865. The listing dated May 15 hints that India launch of the phone is around the corner. However, we're still waiting on an announcement from the company confirming that the Reno 16 series will be available in the country.

The same model was also spotted on the TUV SUD database with declaration number SG PSB-IV-16654. The listing indicates that the upcoming phone will support 80W wired fast charging.

Further, as reported by The Tech Outlook, the Oppo Reno 16 got approval from TDRA with the same model number CPH2865 and equipment registration number ER59775/26.

Both Oppo Reno 16 and Reno 16 Pro models are set to launch in China on May 25 at 6pm local time (3:30 pm IST). The launch event will also see the unveiling of Oppo Pad 6 and Oppo Enco Air 5s TWS. Based on the latest certification listings, we can expect the Reno 16 to launch soon in global markets, including India and the UAE.

The Reno 16 is currently available for pre-reservations in China in Galaxy Purple, Heartbeat, and Moonlight Is Dark (translated from Chinese) colour options. It will be offered in 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB +1TB RAM and storage options. It is teased to feature a triple rear camera unit including a 200-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera.

The Oppo Reno 16 is expected to feature a 6.57-inch panel. It could run on a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset.