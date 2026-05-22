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HMD Thunder Pro Design Renders Leaked Online Alongside Key Specifications

HMD Thunder Pro will likely be powered by a Unisoc T620 chipset clocked at up to 2.2GHz and paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 May 2026 11:44 IST
HMD Thunder Pro Design Renders Leaked Online Alongside Key Specifications

Photo Credit: X/@smashx_60

HMD Thunder Pro could launch with a horizontal rear camera module

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Highlights
  • HMD Thunder Pro may feature a 6.67-inch OLED display
  • The handset could pack a 6,000mAh battery
  • HMD may offer NFC support and an IP65 dust and water-resistant rating
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HMD Thunder Pro has appeared in a new leak that reveals its design and several key hardware details. Renders shared by a tipster offer an early look at the smartphone, while a leaked specifications sheet points to features such as an OLED display, a large battery, and a dual rear camera setup. The leaked image shows a flat-frame design with a horizontal camera module on the back. HMD has not yet announced the handset or confirmed any of the reported details.

HMD Thunder Pro Leaked Design

The leaked render shared by tipster @smashx_60 shows the HMD Thunder Pro in a dark colour option. The rear panel appears to house a horizontal camera island near the top, accommodating two camera sensors and an LED flash.

The handset appears to adopt a flat-frame design with slightly rounded corners, while the front appears to feature slim bezels and a centrally positioned hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The render also suggests that the volume rocker and power button are placed on the right edge of the device. A textured finish can be seen on part of the side frame.

HMD Thunder Pro Specifications (Expected)

According to another X post by HMD_MEME'S (@smashx_60), the HMD Thunder Pro will sport a 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The leak claims that the handset will be powered by a Unisoc T620 chipset clocked at up to 2.2GHz and paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The handset is tipped to pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for 20W wired charging.

For optics, the HMD Thunder Pro is said to feature a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with optical image stabilisation and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The leak further also indicates that the handset will carry a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The post claims that the HMD Thunder Pro will support NFC connectivity and carry an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. The handset is also tipped to include dual speakers, two microphones, and a 3.5mm headphone jack among its hardware features.

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Further reading: HMD Thunder Pro, HMD Thunder Pro Features, HMD Thunder Pro Design, HMD
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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HMD Thunder Pro Design Renders Leaked Online Alongside Key Specifications
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