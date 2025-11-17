Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Buds 4 Pro have surfaced online in new One UI 8.5 animations, hinting at a redesigned look and several new features. The earbuds are expected to launch alongside the Galaxy S26 series in early 2026. The South Korean tech giant appears to be preparing a major upgrade over the Buds 3 Pro, offering a cleaner design, a new charging case layout, and more advanced hands-free controls. These improvements suggest that the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro could deliver a noticeably better experience than the current Galaxy Buds 3 Pro model.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Leak Reveals New Design, Head Gestures Feature

The leaked animations obtained by Android Authority show the updated hardware for the purported Galaxy Buds 4 Pro. Samsung is expected to keep the stem-style design but refine it with a flatter stem instead of the sharp, triangular shape used in the Buds 3 Pro. The light bar on the stem seems to be removed, while pinch controls remain. The in-ear tips also appear to be redesigned.

The charging case of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro appear to have been updated too, with the earbuds now lying flat inside rather than dropping in vertically. This design language may also extend to the standard Buds 4, although the final version has not been confirmed.

The report added that the Galaxy Buds 4 are identified with the codename “Handel,” while the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro carry the codename “Bach.”

Samsung is also adding a new control system called Head Gestures, the report added. Found in One UI 8.5 code strings, this feature is expected to allow users to nod or shake their head to perform actions.

According to the publication, these head gestures can be used to respond to calls and notifications, read or silence alerts, dismiss alarms and reminders, and answer yes or no questions through simple head movements. It can even end interactions with an AI assistant when touch or voice controls are not convenient, the report added.

The leaked animations also appear to highlight several additional features like 360-degree recording, Adaptive Noise Control, a Find Your Phone option, and pairing support for both phones and tablets. While there's no word from Samsung on plans to launch a new TWS headset, we can expect to learn more about them in the coming months, ahead of their anticipated debut.