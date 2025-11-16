Technology News
English Edition

Usurae Now Streaming on OTT: Plot, Cast, and Everything Else About This Tamil-Language Romantic Drama

Usurae follows a small-town man’s heartfelt journey to win the love of an MBA student while facing her intimidating mother.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 November 2025 17:11 IST
Usurae Now Streaming on OTT: Plot, Cast, and Everything Else About This Tamil-Language Romantic Drama

Photo Credit: Aha

Usurae stars Teejay Arunasalam, Janany Kunaseelan, and Raasi in the lead roles

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Usurae is now streaming on aha-tamil
  • Stars Tejeenthan Arunasalam and Janany Kunaseelan
  • Romantic drama set in the town of Chittoor
Advertisement

Usurae is the story about Raghava, an ordinary boy who gets thrown into love when he chances upon a pretty MBA girl, Ranjana. What begins as a playful dare gradually becomes true love, and Arjun's parents are delighted to welcome Sree into their family, but Anosuya, who is overprotective towards her daughter, doesn't want them to go ahead with the alliance. Amidst all this emotion, Raghava and his love must prove their strength and sincerity. The mix of love, romance, family values, and emotional lines makes the movie Usurae a beautiful ride of love, resistance, and revival.

When and Where to Watch Usurae

Usuraeis streaming on aha-tamil. Subscribers can watch the entire film with a subscription to the streaming service.

Trailer and Plot of Usurae

The trailer gives us a warm look at Raghava and Ranjana's journey, such as it is, in alternating playful interludes and deep emotion, as Anusuya enters his life only to test his mettle with her fierce opposition.

An exploration of small-town romance, emotional turmoil, and gripping confrontations, the film plumbs a genuine story of courage, dedication, and tolerance with its honest and refreshing narrative.

Cast and Crew of Usurae

Usurae stars Teejay Arunasalam, Janany Kunaseelan, and Raasi in the lead roles, with Naveen D Gopal directing and penning it. It's a love drama with richly genuine performances and depth of true charm from its cast, which is rare in an emotion-filled storyline.

Reception of Usurae

Usurae was received well by fans for its emotional narrative and performances by the leads. It is highly rated on IMDb at 9.2/10.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Aha Tamil, OTT, OTT release
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Vivo X300 Series India Launch Date Announced: Here's What to Expect
Tim Cook to Reportedly Step Down as Apple CEO in 2026; Successor to Be Announced After January

Related Stories

Usurae Now Streaming on OTT: Plot, Cast, and Everything Else About This Tamil-Language Romantic Drama
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Pradeep Ranganathan's and Mamitha Baiju Dude Begins Streaming on OTT
#Latest Stories
  1. Usurae Now Streaming on OTT: Plot, Cast, and Everything Else About This Tamil-Language Romantic Drama
  2. Supernova’s First Moments Show Olive-Shaped Blast in Groundbreaking Observations
  3. Intense Solar Storm With Huge CMEs Forced Astronauts to Take Shelter on the ISS
  4. Nearby Super-Earth GJ 251 c Could Help Learn About Worlds That Once Supported Life, Astronomers Say
  5. James Webb Telescope May Have Spotted First Generation of Stars in the Universe
  6. Coming-of-Age Web Series CO-ED to Stream on OTT Soon: Know When, Where to Watch Online
  7. Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another Now Available for Rent on Prime Video: All You Need to Know
  8. Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De 2 OTT Debut Timeline Tipped: All You Need to Know
  9. Pradeep Ranganathan's Dude Now Streaming on OTT: Know All About This Tamil-Language Rom-Com Film
  10. Tim Cook to Reportedly Step Down as Apple CEO in 2026; Successor to Be Announced After January
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »