Usurae is the story about Raghava, an ordinary boy who gets thrown into love when he chances upon a pretty MBA girl, Ranjana. What begins as a playful dare gradually becomes true love, and Arjun's parents are delighted to welcome Sree into their family, but Anosuya, who is overprotective towards her daughter, doesn't want them to go ahead with the alliance. Amidst all this emotion, Raghava and his love must prove their strength and sincerity. The mix of love, romance, family values, and emotional lines makes the movie Usurae a beautiful ride of love, resistance, and revival.

When and Where to Watch Usurae

Usuraeis streaming on aha-tamil. Subscribers can watch the entire film with a subscription to the streaming service.

Trailer and Plot of Usurae

The trailer gives us a warm look at Raghava and Ranjana's journey, such as it is, in alternating playful interludes and deep emotion, as Anusuya enters his life only to test his mettle with her fierce opposition.

An exploration of small-town romance, emotional turmoil, and gripping confrontations, the film plumbs a genuine story of courage, dedication, and tolerance with its honest and refreshing narrative.

Cast and Crew of Usurae

Usurae stars Teejay Arunasalam, Janany Kunaseelan, and Raasi in the lead roles, with Naveen D Gopal directing and penning it. It's a love drama with richly genuine performances and depth of true charm from its cast, which is rare in an emotion-filled storyline.

Reception of Usurae

Usurae was received well by fans for its emotional narrative and performances by the leads. It is highly rated on IMDb at 9.2/10.