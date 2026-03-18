BTS Return Documentary OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

BTS Return is a documentary on the BTS band. BTS is known as Bangtan Sonyeondan or Bangtan Boys. It is a group of seven South Korean boys who formed a band in 2013. BTS was formed by Big Hit Entertainment. They are national icons who contributed to around half a percent of South Korea's economy. BTS is not just known in South Korea, but it has a global presence. Fans are crazy about it, and they buy a lot of merchandise from the BTS brand. BTS gathered in LA to record their album “Arirang” in a documentary that offers unprecedented access to the band entering a new era.

When and Where to Watch

BTS Return is coming soon on March 27, 2026, on Netflix.

Trailer and Plot

BTS is set with a next-level tone, and a new album is coming through. It is a documentary titled BTS Return. It will be streaming on Netflix globally. It will be a live performance from Seoul on March 21, 2026, and it will be live on March 27, 2026. This documentary takes you to the creative process of BTS while working on their new album, Arirang. As per the makers, the documentary will provide behind-the-scenes access to the group. They reconnect and begin working together again after a period apart.

Cast and Crew

BTS Return is directed by the filmmaker Bao Nguyen. This has been produced by This Machine in partnership with HYBE, which is the entertainment company behind BTS.

Reception

BTS fans are closely on the heels of the band's comeback concert. It gives fans a deeper look at what happened behind the scenes at their reunion. It has no IMDB rating yet.