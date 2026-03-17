Xiaomi is reportedly working on a handset with at least a 7,000mAh battery and two 200-megapixel rear cameras. The “small-screen flagship” detail mentioned by the tipster points to the Xiaomi 18 Pro, as the Pro Max variant is expected to have a larger display. For context, the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max and Xiaomi 17 Pro feature 6.9-inch and 6.3-inch screens, respectively. The Xiaomi 18 series is tipped to launch in China in September this year.

Xiaomi 18 Pro Could Be First Compact Phone With Dual 200-Megapixel Cameras

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has shared new details on Weibo (via Gizmochina) about an upcoming “small-screen” flagship, which is expected to debut later this year as the Xiaomi 18 Pro. According to the leak, the prototype of the purported handset features a battery capacity of 7,000mAh or more.

The latest leak also hints at improved camera features, and the tipster claims that the rumoured handset could feature a 200-megapixel primary rear camera along with a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter.

Notably, the same source had previously mentioned this dual 200-megapixel camera setup, suggesting a significant upgrade over the three 50-megapixel rear camera setup of the Xiaomi 17 Pro. If true, it could be one of the few compact flagships with both a 200-megapixel main camera and a 200-megapixel periscope lens.

According to the latest leak, other expected features of the Xiaomi 18 Pro include an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, support for wireless charging, and full water resistance. The current Xiaomi 17 Pro series handsets boast an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Earlier leaks suggest that the Xiaomi 18 series, including the Xiaomi 18, Xiaomi 18 Pro, and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max, will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 6 lineup. The standard Xiaomi 18 is expected to use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6, instead of the more premium Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro, likely due to cost considerations.