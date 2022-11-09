Technology News
loading

Netflix Looking to Get Streaming Rights to Live Sports: Report

Netflix executives aim to acquire smaller sports leagues, and turn them mainstream via their platform.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 9 November 2022 16:13 IST
Netflix Looking to Get Streaming Rights to Live Sports: Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ @freestocks

To combat its declining subscriber count, Netflix recently launch an ad-free plan in select regions

Highlights
  • It recently tried buying European streaming rights for ATP tennis tour
  • Netflix lost out to Disney’s ESPN over streaming rights to Formula One
  • The company was also looking to buy the World Surf League, late last year

Netflix is reportedly exploring the idea of bringing live sports onto its platform. As per The Wall Street Journal, the streaming company recently tried acquiring rights to the men's Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) tennis tour for some European countries, like France and the UK, before eventually dropping out of the deal. That would mean players like Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Carlos Alcaraz would come to Netflix screens. There were also discussions on bidding for other events, including the UK rights to the ATP's female counterpart, Women's Tennis Association (WTA), and several cycling competitions, according to WSJ's sources. Turns out, Netflix executives in the past had discussions about buying “lower-profile leagues,” in an effort to avoid the mounting costs of bidding for major sports rights.

“Sports is the baseline now, we all know it, and finding the right properties, the right leagues is a priority, but it is always a question of the right league, the right deal,” a Netflix insider told Deadline, as the platform resumes its hunt for live sports licenses, in a time where all the major leagues are in long-term agreements with rival platforms. In India, England's top-tier football Premier League is tied to Disney+ Hotstar, alongside the Indian Cricket Team's matches, the jewel of the crown. Meanwhile, digital rights to the Indian Premier League (IPL) are now in the hands of Mukesh Ambani, with Reliance Industries-owned Viacom18 outbidding Disney Star this year.

Netflix has been live sports-free since its inception, unless you count the occasional sports documentaries. Its biggest hit is arguably Formula 1: Drive to Survive, which kicked off in March 2019, and was renewed in May for a fifth and sixth season. As per WSJ, Netflix bid for the US streaming rights to Formula One, but lost out to Disney's ESPN. The company was also looking to purchase the World Surf League, late last year, though negotiations between the organisations broke down, as the two couldn't reach a familiar agreement. Some Netflix executives believe that the streamer can take some lesser-known sports franchises and turn it into something mainstream.

Deadline notes that Netflix has long resisted the idea of including live programming on its platform, but “the realities of 2022, when the company experienced rare declines in its subscriber numbers and an accompanying sell-off of its stock, have forced a reconsideration.” To combat the declining subscriber count, Netflix recently launched an ad-supported tier called the “Basic with Ads” plan in 12 countries, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, the UK and the US. Priced at $6.99 (about Rs. 569) in the US, it comes with 4–5 minutes of advertisements per hour, and no download feature.

In the US, streaming services have gotten accustomed to the idea of including live sports on its platform. Amazon has an 11-year exclusive on NFL (National Football League) Thursday Night Football, while both Apple TV+ and Peacock held exclusive rights to stream Major League Baseball last season. Apple TV is also the new home for America's top football league, Major League Soccer (MLS), for the next 10 years.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: netflix, netflix live sports, netflix live tv sports
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Elon Musk Sold at Least $3.95 Billion of Tesla Shares Days After Closing Twitter Takeover Deal
Meta to Lay Off More Than 11,000 Employees in One of Biggest US Job Cuts in 2022
Featured video of the day
iPad Pro: Should You Upgrade to M2?

Related Stories

Netflix Looking to Get Streaming Rights to Live Sports: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X90 Pro+ Camera Details Tipped, May Get 50-Megapixel Sony IMX989 Sensor
  2. Meta Will Cut More Than 11,000 Jobs, One of Biggest US Layoffs in 2022
  3. Oppo Enco Buds Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Equip Ambulances With GPS Support, Establish Control Room for Uninterrupted Traffic, Karnataka HC Says
  2. Mahindra Partners With Three EV Infrastructure Firms to Build Charging Stations for Upcoming Vehicles
  3. Amazon India Partners With TVS Motor to Boost Electric Mobility in E-Commerce Delivery
  4. Realme 10 5G Specifications, Price Tipped via China Telecom Listing
  5. Bosch Partners With IBM in Quantum Computing to Find Surrogates for Precious Metals, Rare Earths Elements
  6. Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 12GB Model Tipped to Launch Again as the RTX 4070 Ti
  7. Japan’s Telecom Major NTT Docomo, Accenture Partner to Provide $4 Billion Fund for Web3 Exploration
  8. Star Wars Movie in Development With Deadpool 3 Director Shawn Levy: Report
  9. Medibank Data Breach: Personal Information of Australian Health Insurer's Customers Posted to the Dark Web
  10. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G With 25W Charging Support Spotted on 3C Certification Website: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.