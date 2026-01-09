Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold First Impressions

The foldable market we see today is the result of innovation by one particular brand, way back in 2019. Yes, we are talking about Samsung. Although it was not the first brand to launch a foldable smartphone, it was due to a Chinese brand known as Royole that introduced FlexPai. However, it was Samsung that brought the whole concept of folding phones to the mainstream with its Galaxy Fold and has consistently introduced foldable smartphones, with the latest being the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. Along the way, we also saw multiple brands, including OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo, Google, and Motorola, launch their own iterations of foldable smartphones.

However, the foldable smartphones have been stuck in a rut for a few years now. And once again, Samsung is back with an innovation that changes the foldable space with its latest Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, making foldable phones fun again. Although again it is not the first, Huawei takes the cake with Mate XT.

The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold features a sleek and premium design.

That said, Samsung's triple-folding mechanism takes a different approach, offering a true phone-tablet hybrid experience. I was fortunate enough to briefly explore the latest Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, and here's what you need to know.

The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, for me at least, brings the long-desired goal of a foldable: a complete two-in-one experience of a phone and tablet that can easily fit in your pocket.

The handset measures 14.9mm when folded and 3.9mm when unfolded.

As a single panel, the foldable smartphone looks like a normal smartphone with a 6.5-inch display and a slightly chunky 12.9mm thickness. However, when you unfold it twice, you are greeted with an ultra-thin phablet with a massive 10-inch screen. For your reference, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has an 8-inch display. Compared to this, the TriFold looks more like an Android tablet than any other foldable from the brand.

The device comes loaded with a 6.5-inch AMOLED cover display.

The TriFold has a thickness of 3.9mm at its thinnest point and 4.2mm at its thickest point. Two titanium hinges hold the three panels, while the frame is made with advanced armour aluminium. The company claims it has tested over 200,000 fold-and-unfold cycles to assess its durability. To be honest, there is a bit of a learning curve on how to unfold and fold it back. To fold it back, fold the left panel first, then the right. And you are bound to make mistakes in the first few tries, but don't worry. Every time you do it, the phone provides haptic feedback and an alert telling you that you are doing it wrong.

You need to unfold it twice to access the main screen.

The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, despite offering such a wide 16:11 aspect ratio, the phone was quite easy to hold when completely unfolded, and you won't feel the 309grams weight of this device. Although I must admit it looked a bit fragile when you hold it from its thinnest point, the in-hand feel was quite great. The back panel comes with Ceramic-Glass Fibre reinforced polymer, which looks premium, while the front is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 protection. You also get an IP48 rating, which is decent, provided the folding mechanism.

What's more interesting here is the software integration. With the latest Samsung foldable smartphone, you can now open three applications simultaneously, which looks much better and easier to use. Moreover, the smartphone also comes with an independent Samsung DeX mode that turns your phone into a mini PC. Just switch to Dex, simply connect a wireless keyboard, and you are ready to take on some emails. The whole experience, while short-lived, felt more practical as you get more room to work with, unlike with a standard foldable smartphone like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.

The handset comes with a large 10-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz screen refresh rate and 1000nits brightness.

Coming to the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold packs all the flagship features you want in a foldable smartphone. You get a 10-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate and 1,600nits of peak brightness, while the cover display is the same as the Fold 7 with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with up to 2,600nits of peak brightness. The handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy and packs 16GB of RAM.

The device also features the same camera specs as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. You get a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor.

The smartphone features a triple-camera setup, which is similar to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.

The handset also features a 10-megapixel sensor on the cover screen and a 10-megapixel sensor on the main screen. The handset is equipped with a 5,600mAh battery, which is distributed across three panels in the brand's three-cell system. The device also supports 45W wired and 15W wireless charging.

However, the most important question remains: Is it coming to India? The answer is, unfortunately, No! The brand is not planning to launch the Galaxy Z TriFold in India anytime soon. As of now, the smartphone is available in Korea, China, Taiwan, Singapore, and the UAE. The phone will launch in the US in the first quarter of this year.