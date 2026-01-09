Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold First Impressions

The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold brings a new form factor. Here’s everything you need to know.

Written by Rohan Pal, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 9 January 2026 11:30 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold First Impressions

The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold is currently available in select countries.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold features the most advanced hinges yet
  • The handset offers a 10-inch screen that folds twice
  • The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy
Advertisement

The foldable market we see today is the result of innovation by one particular brand, way back in 2019. Yes, we are talking about Samsung. Although it was not the first brand to launch a foldable smartphone, it was due to a Chinese brand known as Royole that introduced FlexPai. However, it was Samsung that brought the whole concept of folding phones to the mainstream with its Galaxy Fold and has consistently introduced foldable smartphones, with the latest being the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. Along the way, we also saw multiple brands, including OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo, Google, and Motorola, launch their own iterations of foldable smartphones. 

However, the foldable smartphones have been stuck in a rut for a few years now. And once again, Samsung is back with an innovation that changes the foldable space with its latest Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, making foldable phones fun again. Although again it is not the first, Huawei takes the cake with Mate XT. 

1 Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold

The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold features a sleek and premium design.

 

That said, Samsung's triple-folding mechanism takes a different approach, offering a true phone-tablet hybrid experience. I was fortunate enough to briefly explore the latest Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, and here's what you need to know. 

The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, for me at least, brings the long-desired goal of a foldable: a complete two-in-one experience of a phone and tablet that can easily fit in your pocket. 

5 Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold

The handset measures 14.9mm when folded and 3.9mm when unfolded.

 

As a single panel, the foldable smartphone looks like a normal smartphone with a 6.5-inch display and a slightly chunky 12.9mm thickness. However, when you unfold it twice, you are greeted with an ultra-thin phablet with a massive 10-inch screen. For your reference, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has an 8-inch display. Compared to this, the TriFold looks more like an Android tablet than any other foldable from the brand. 

2 Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold

The device comes loaded with a 6.5-inch AMOLED cover display.

 

The TriFold has a thickness of 3.9mm at its thinnest point and 4.2mm at its thickest point. Two titanium hinges hold the three panels, while the frame is made with advanced armour aluminium. The company claims it has tested over 200,000 fold-and-unfold cycles to assess its durability. To be honest, there is a bit of a learning curve on how to unfold and fold it back. To fold it back, fold the left panel first, then the right. And you are bound to make mistakes in the first few tries, but don't worry. Every time you do it, the phone provides haptic feedback and an alert telling you that you are doing it wrong.

6 Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold

You need to unfold it twice to access the main screen.

 

The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, despite offering such a wide 16:11 aspect ratio, the phone was quite easy to hold when completely unfolded, and you won't feel the 309grams weight of this device. Although I must admit it looked a bit fragile when you hold it from its thinnest point, the in-hand feel was quite great. The back panel comes with Ceramic-Glass Fibre reinforced polymer, which looks premium, while the front is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 protection. You also get an IP48 rating, which is decent, provided the folding mechanism. 

What's more interesting here is the software integration. With the latest Samsung foldable smartphone, you can now open three applications simultaneously, which looks much better and easier to use. Moreover, the smartphone also comes with an independent Samsung DeX mode that turns your phone into a mini PC. Just switch to Dex, simply connect a wireless keyboard, and you are ready to take on some emails. The whole experience, while short-lived, felt more practical as you get more room to work with, unlike with a standard foldable smartphone like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. 

7 Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold

The handset comes with a large 10-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz screen refresh rate and 1000nits brightness.

 

Coming to the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold packs all the flagship features you want in a foldable smartphone. You get a 10-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate and 1,600nits of peak brightness, while the cover display is the same as the Fold 7 with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with up to 2,600nits of peak brightness. The handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy and packs 16GB of RAM. 

The device also features the same camera specs as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. You get a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor.

3 Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold

The smartphone features a triple-camera setup, which is similar to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.

 

The handset also features a 10-megapixel sensor on the cover screen and a 10-megapixel sensor on the main screen. The handset is equipped with a 5,600mAh battery, which is distributed across three panels in the brand's three-cell system. The device also supports 45W wired and 15W wireless charging. 

However, the most important question remains: Is it coming to India? The answer is, unfortunately, No! The brand is not planning to launch the Galaxy Z TriFold in India anytime soon. As of now, the smartphone is available in Korea, China, Taiwan, Singapore, and the UAE. The phone will launch in the US in the first quarter of this year.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 10.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 1080x2520 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 1TB
Battery Capacity 5,600mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2,160x1,584 pixels
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Design, Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Launch
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal is the Assistant Editor at Gadgets360. With over 8 years of experience in technology, he has worked with multiple organizations, specializing in smartphones, laptops, wearables, appliances, and more. His passion for technology prompts him to curate and share tech news, guides, reviews, and how-tos. Off the clock, you'll spot him delving into the world of anime or lightening the team's mood with a steady flow of quirky memes. You can reach out to him at rohanp@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G Reportedly Listed on Google Play Console; Could Arrive With Familiar Specifications

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold First Impressions
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 to Start Soon With These Bank Offers
  2. Top OTT Releases of the Week: De De Pyaar De 2, Akhanda 2, Mask, and More
  3. Redmi Note 15 5G Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Launch Offers
  4. OnePlus Turbo 6, Turbo 6V Launched With These Snapdragon Chipsets
  5. Poco M8 Pro 5G Launched Globally With 6,500mAh Battery at This Price
  6. Google Is Adding AI Overviews and a New Inbox to Gmail
  7. Oppo Pad 5 With a 10,050mAh Battery Launched in India at This Price Tag
  8. Mystery OnePlus Phone With Dimensity 9500 Chip Tipped
  9. Realme Neo 8 Confirmed to Launch in China Next Week
  10. New Research Suggests the Universe Could Be Lopsided, Raising Cosmology Questions
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Find N7 to Feature Wider Book-Style Display as Find N6 China Launch Nears: Report
  2. Tecno Spark Go 3 India Launch Date, Design Revealed; Will Go on Sale via Amazon
  3. Qualcomm Suggests Its Chips Will Power Most Galaxy S26 Models; Samsung May Produce 2nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5: Reports
  4. Google Brings Gmail to the Gemini Era With AI Overviews Integration and a New Inbox
  5. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 to Start Soon; Discounts, Bank Offers Teased
  6. YouTube Updates Search Filters With New Shorts Option and Simplified Sorting
  7. Realme Neo 8 China Launch Date Announced; Company Teases Display Details
  8. iOS 26 Adoption Rate Notably Lower Than Previous Versions Months After Launch: Report
  9. Redmi Note 15 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers
  10. Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G Reportedly Listed on Google Play Console; Could Arrive With Familiar Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »