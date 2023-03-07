Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G are speculated to hit the global market very soon. Going by recent reports, the handsets are just a week away from their debut in global markets. Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G are tipped to debut on March 15. While the specifications and other details of both handsets have already been doing rounds on the Internet, a tipster has also leaked the expected price of the smartphones. The prices details that have been leaked are for the 128GB storage model of both Samsung's upcoming handsets.

Tipster Snoopy Tech has leaked the price of the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and A54 5G 128GB variants. According to the tipster, the Galaxy A34 5G will be priced at EUR 419 (roughly Rs 36,600) for the 128GB variant whereas Galaxy A54 5G will cost EUR 519 (roughly Rs 45,400). These leaked prices are expected to apply to customers in Europe, and the handsets could debut in the Indian market at a lower price.

Though the company hasn't revealed plans to launch these handsets or their availability in India, a recent report tips the Galaxy A34 5G and the Galaxy A54 5G to make their debut in India at the end of March.

Additionally, the specifications and features of the phones have also been leaked. The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is said to feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with a Full-HD resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone could be equipped with Samsung's Exynos 1380 octa-core SoC. For optics, it is tipped to pack a 50-megapixel primary sensor, accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor.

The Galaxy A34 5G, on the other hand, is said to come with a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED screen and may be powered by a MediaTek MT6877V octa-core SoC. It may feature a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 5-megapixel tertiary camera, as per the report. For selfies and video calls, the phone could sport a 13-megapixel front camera, housed in a teardrop notch on the smartphone's display.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.