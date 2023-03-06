Technology News

Class Renewed for Second Season After Season 1 Dominates Streaming Charts on Netflix India

Netflix is yet to announce details of season 2 of Class such as changes to the cast, or when it will be released.

Written by Ali Pardiwala, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 March 2023 15:22 IST
Class is an Indian remake of the Spanish show Elite

Highlights
  • Class features an ensemble cast of young actors
  • The show has been performing well on Netflix in India
  • Season 1 of Class was released on February 3

Class, which released on February 3 on Netflix to critical acclaim and strong performance on the global streaming platform, has been renewed for a second season. Netflix has announced that Class has received the go-ahead for a second season, following its strong performance where the series has been at the top of the India list for five weeks straight, and also broken into the global top 10 list. Class is an Indian adaptation of the Spanish show Elite, and features three students from middle-class and underprivileged backgrounds gaining scholarships to attend a prestigious international school.

The series, which features an ensemble cast of young actors including Piyush Khati, Gurfateh Pirzada, Cwaayal Singh, and Madhyama Segal, covers topics of class divide and wealth disparity in India, while focusing on the activities taking place in Hampton International School in Delhi. In Class, the new scholarship students are dragged into an investigation following the murder of one of the school's students, while facing discrimination from their much wealthier and influential classmates.

Although Class has been renewed for a second season, there isn't much more to share at the moment. Netflix is yet to confirm a release date for season 2, any changes in the cast lineup, and even plot details, but viewers can expect the second season to pick up where the first ended.

While Class season 2 is likely a while away, Netflix has a packed schedule for March already planned.

The next big release from Netflix India will be Rana Naidu on March 10, a series starring Rana Dagubatti, and an adaptation of American TV series Ray Donovan. After that, viewers can also look forward to Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, an action thriller starring Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal, which is expected to release on the streaming platform on March 24.

Class

Class

  • Release Date 3 February 2023
  • Genre Crime, Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Gurfateh Pirzada, Anjali Sivaraman, Ayesha Kanga, Chayan Chopra, Chintan Rachchh, Cwaayal Singh, Madhyama Segal, Moses Koul, Naina Bhan, Piyush Khati, Zeyn Shaw
  • Director
    Gul Dharmani, Kabir Mehta, Ashim Ahluwalia
  • Producer
    Ashim Ahluwalia
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala writes about entertainment, and audio and video gadgets for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for over a decade now. Ali has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in your ...More
