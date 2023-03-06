Class, which released on February 3 on Netflix to critical acclaim and strong performance on the global streaming platform, has been renewed for a second season. Netflix has announced that Class has received the go-ahead for a second season, following its strong performance where the series has been at the top of the India list for five weeks straight, and also broken into the global top 10 list. Class is an Indian adaptation of the Spanish show Elite, and features three students from middle-class and underprivileged backgrounds gaining scholarships to attend a prestigious international school.

The series, which features an ensemble cast of young actors including Piyush Khati, Gurfateh Pirzada, Cwaayal Singh, and Madhyama Segal, covers topics of class divide and wealth disparity in India, while focusing on the activities taking place in Hampton International School in Delhi. In Class, the new scholarship students are dragged into an investigation following the murder of one of the school's students, while facing discrimination from their much wealthier and influential classmates.

Although Class has been renewed for a second season, there isn't much more to share at the moment. Netflix is yet to confirm a release date for season 2, any changes in the cast lineup, and even plot details, but viewers can expect the second season to pick up where the first ended.

While Class season 2 is likely a while away, Netflix has a packed schedule for March already planned.

The next big release from Netflix India will be Rana Naidu on March 10, a series starring Rana Dagubatti, and an adaptation of American TV series Ray Donovan. After that, viewers can also look forward to Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, an action thriller starring Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal, which is expected to release on the streaming platform on March 24.