Acer Swift Go 14 was launched in India on Monday as the latest entry in the Taiwanese electronics manufacturing company's Swift Go series of laptops. The lineup comprises 14-inch variant and a 16-inch variant. They are thin and lightweight devices with enhanced performance, according to the company. Both laptops sport 16:10 OLED display panels with 500 nits of peak brightness. The company has now launched the Acer Swift Go 14 in India, with the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 series processor under the hood and an 86 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Acer Swift Go 14 price, availability

Acer Swift Go 14 is priced in India at Rs. 62,990 and the laptop is available at all exclusive Acer stores, as well as Acer E-store, Croma, and Amazon. From promotional images, the laptop appears to have a silver-coloured body and a green variant.

Acer Swift Go 14 specifications

The laptop sports a 14-inch OLED display with 2.8K resolution. This Swift Go laptop model also features Acer ExaColor which optimises display colours near D65 (a popular colour standard used to measure white point) to deliver true colours and a better virtual experience, as per details shared by the company.

The Acer Swift Go 14 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPU and features up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage and up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

To improve performance and reliability, the laptop has an upgraded TwinAir dual fan system, dual D6 copper heat pipes, and an air-inlet keyboard that expels heat to preserve cool temperatures.

The newly launched Acer laptop supports WiFi 6E, USB Type-C, USB- Type-A and HDMI 2.1 connectivity. The laptop weighs 1.25 kg and measures 15.9mm thick. The device also includes quick battery charge technology with a battery life of 4 hours with 30 minutes of charging.

Acer PurifiedVoice technology with AI noise reduction is also included, resulting in crisp, clear images and audio. Acer Swift Go 14 also includes the company's TNR solution that catches the highest quality images possible by sensing and diagnosing noisy pixels and blending them into other frames over time, resulting in better images, according to Acer.

